Peshawar Cracks Down on Fireworks Sale as Pakistan Expels Undocumented Afghans

In Peshawar, a determined crackdown on the sale of fireworks has unfolded as the district administration acted decisively, sealing eight shops in Karkhano markets and Peepal Mandi. This stern enforcement is a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to uphold regulations pertaining to the sale of potentially hazardous goods in the bustling marketplaces of Peshawar.

Swift Response to Deputy Commissioner’s Directives

In response to directives from Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Aafaq Wazir, a team of additional assistant commissioners, including Lutfur Rehman, Salim Ayubi, Tania Shaheen, Sameera Saba, and Awais Khan, conducted inspections in these areas. Their commitment to maintaining law and order in the city resulted in the sealing of shops engaged in the sale of fireworks and related items, and the subsequent arrest of the involved shopkeepers.

Strained Relations Amid Forced Expulsion of Afghans

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s security forces have detained and deported dozens of Afghans living in the country illegally after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired. This crackdown majorly affects some 2 million undocumented Afghans residing in Pakistan. The forced expulsion of Afghans has strained Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan.

International Outcry and Taliban’s Amnesty Offer

UN agencies, rights groups, and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan have criticized the deportations. The Taliban later announced an amnesty encouraging Afghans to return home. Human Rights Watch accused Pakistan of resorting to threats, abuse, and detention to coerce Afghan asylum seekers without legal status to return to Afghanistan. Despite this, more than 200,000 Afghans have returned home from Pakistan since the government’s deadline was announced on October 3.