Persecution of Religious Minorities in Pakistan Contradicts Government Claims of Religious Freedom

Religious minorities in Pakistan continue to face violence and persecution, according to human rights activists, contradicting the government's assertions of promoting religious freedom. This ongoing crisis has led to the U.S. State Department including Pakistan among the "Countries of Particular Concern" for severe violations of religious freedom. The list includes other nations like Burma, China, and Iran known for their repressive regimes.

Advertisment

Government's Denial and Activists' Counterclaims

Responding to the U.S. State Department's designation, Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry contested the label, arguing that it does not mirror the actual situation on the ground. However, a series of unfortunate incidents tell a different story. The violent attacks on Christian churches and homes in Jaranwala, baseless blasphemy allegations, forced conversions of underage Christian and Hindu girls, and assaults on places of worship for minorities paint a grim picture of the dangers religious minorities confront.

Strong Criticism and Calls for Action

Advertisment

Bishop Azad Marshall of the Church of Pakistan and Samson Salamat, chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek, have both strongly condemned the government's lack of action on these issues. They criticized the absence of judicial inquiries into such incidents, the rising trend of false blasphemy charges, and the lack of legislation against forced conversions. Marshall and Salamat have called for a new government that could effectively address these challenges.

A Push for Constitutional Amendments and Legal Reforms

Marshall and Salamat have urged for constitutional amendments and parliamentary debates to prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws. They also advocate for a crackdown on extremist outfits to improve religious freedom. Pakistan's ranking as seventh on the Open Doors' 2023 World Watch List for the most challenging places to be a Christian underscores the urgency of these reforms.

The 2023 Human Rights Watch World Report also shed light on the resurgence of violent terrorism, persecution for religious beliefs, harassment of refugees, and the plight of women and girls in Pakistan. The report touched upon the deepening political and economic crises, assaults on the media, persecution of religious minorities, particularly the Ahmadiyya community, under blasphemy laws, and the undignified treatment of refugees.