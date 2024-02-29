Pepsi Unveils Major Global Redesign in 14 Years, Launches with Spectacular Events Worldwide

For the first time in over a decade, Pepsi has introduced a significant global redesign, marking a new era for the iconic brand. The refresh features an updated logo and color scheme, with a focus on modernity while paying homage to its rich history. Eric Melis, PepsiCo's VP of Global Brand Marketing, emphasized the redesign's aim to embody the brand's dynamic platform, with input from a worldwide consumer survey influencing the revival of the integrated Pepsi name and globe logo.

Global Celebrations Mark the Launch

In a series of high-profile events across over 120 countries, Pepsi showcased its new look. In London, a digital installation next to The O2 and a drone light show captivated audiences, while in Warsaw and Ho Chi Minh City, hot air balloons shaped like the new logo amazed onlookers. Innovative shows in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and a surprise at a cricket match in Pakistan, further highlighted Pepsi's global reach and the universal appeal of its refresh.

"Thirsty for More": A Brand Ideology

Pepsi's refreshed identity revolves around the concept of being "Thirsty for More," encouraging exploration, enjoyment, and the pursuit of the unexpected. This philosophy extends to the brand's support for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show and its collaboration with global ambassadors, fostering a community that embraces challenges and seeks new experiences.

Empowering Women in the PepsiCo Community

Parallel to its global redesign, PepsiCo continues to empower women through the 'She is PepsiCo' campaign, celebrating women in supply chain roles. This initiative has not only increased female representation in the workforce but also improved retention rates, highlighting PepsiCo's commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly in STEM and frontline roles.

As Pepsi steps into this new era with a refreshed identity and a commitment to empowerment and global community, it invites consumers worldwide to join in the excitement and anticipation of what lies ahead. The brand's innovative launch events and ongoing initiatives reflect a forward-looking approach that respects its heritage while eagerly embracing the future.