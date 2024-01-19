PEMRA Directs Responsible Reporting on Pakistan-Iran Tensions

In a commanding move towards responsible journalism, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) has dispatched a directive to all satellite TV channel licensees in Pakistan. The directive underscores the urgency for accurate and verified reporting on the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran, a scenario that has the potential to sway public sentiment and impact diplomatic relations.

Ensuring Credible Sources

PEMRA's directive accentuates the necessity of sourcing information from credible and verified entities. It cautions against the broadcasting of unconfirmed news, a practice that can fuel misinformation and potentially escalate the already tense situation. The authority has placed the onus on media organizations to support the state narrative, and to verify the authenticity of information before it hits the airwaves. Any deviation from this crucial responsibility, it warns, could lead to severe consequences.

Handling Sensitive Tensions

The directive follows the execution of coordinated precision strikes on terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-o-Balochistan province by Pakistan, and the subsequent retaliatory strikes from Iran. These developments have strained relationships between the two nations, making the role of media crucial in shaping public opinion and managing national sentiments. Recognizing this, PEMRA has urged broadcasters to exercise 'utmost care' in their reporting, ensuring the details disseminated are fact-checked and accurate.

A Step Towards Responsible Journalism

PEMRA's directive is indicative of the sensitive nature of the issue at hand. It underscores the authority's commitment to maintaining standards of journalistic integrity and the responsible dissemination of news. In an era where misinformation can spread like wildfire, this initiative by PEMRA serves as a beacon for responsible journalism, emphasizing the need for accurate and unbiased reporting in maintaining peace and stability.