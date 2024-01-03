en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Panel Discussion Advocates for Sustainable Practices in Pakistan’s Construction Industry

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Panel Discussion Advocates for Sustainable Practices in Pakistan’s Construction Industry

In a recent panel discussion in Islamabad titled ‘Socially and environmentally compliant construction industry in Pakistan’, the pressing need for stringent monitoring of environmental regulations and protection of labor rights was strongly emphasized for a sustainable construction industry. The event, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), saw robust participation from multiple stakeholders including NED and SC.

Construction Industry: A Potential Instrument for Poverty Reduction

Geir Thomas Tonstol, Country Director of the International Labor Organisation in Pakistan, underscored the construction industry’s potential for poverty reduction and income generation. However, he also pointed out its inherent risks due to a lack of specialized skills and the prevalence of occupational hazards. Further, he also highlighted the high rate of informal employment that undermines social security and workers’ rights.

Brick Kiln Industry: A Hotbed of Exploitation

Dr. Saifullah threw light on the dire conditions prevailing in the brick kiln industry. With issues such as bonded labor and child labor rampant, he advocated for the introduction of new technologies to boost productivity and mitigate hazards. Khalid Mahmood echoed similar sentiments, calling for the protection of workers’ rights for a fair transition.

Land Rights and Eco-friendly Construction Practices

Malik Najaf Khan focused on the importance of land rights during reconstruction efforts, particularly for women and vulnerable groups. Mehar Abdul Haq from the Brick Kilns Owners’ Association of Pakistan urged for the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and enhanced registration of workers. He also stressed on strict compliance with labor laws and environmental regulations.

The discussion concluded with a unanimous call for collaborative partnerships to develop and enforce policies supporting environmentally compliant construction practices. The panelists agreed that the construction industry in Pakistan could be a game-changer, provided it adapts to sustainable practices and protects workers’ rights.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
5 mins ago
Sindh Outspends Punjab in Higher Education: Sindh HEC Chairman
In a bold testament to the commitment of the Sindh province towards higher education, the Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC), Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, revealed that the province earmarks Rs23 billion for its universities. This figure starkly contrasts with the Rs5 billion allocated by Punjab to its educational institutions. Dr. Rafi
Sindh Outspends Punjab in Higher Education: Sindh HEC Chairman
Sindh Cabinet Committee Convenes to Discuss Flood Protection Initiatives
35 mins ago
Sindh Cabinet Committee Convenes to Discuss Flood Protection Initiatives
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
35 mins ago
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
Air Pollution Crackdown: Plastic Factory Sealed in Islamabad
6 mins ago
Air Pollution Crackdown: Plastic Factory Sealed in Islamabad
Al-Khidmat Foundation's Ration Distribution Event Aids 200 Impoverished Families in Hyderabad
34 mins ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation's Ration Distribution Event Aids 200 Impoverished Families in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Education Board Announces Registration Deadlines for 11th-Grade Annual Exams 2024
34 mins ago
Hyderabad Education Board Announces Registration Deadlines for 11th-Grade Annual Exams 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
37 seconds
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
56 seconds
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
57 seconds
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
1 min
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
2 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
2 mins
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
2 mins
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
2 mins
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
28 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
40 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app