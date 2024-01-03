Panel Discussion Advocates for Sustainable Practices in Pakistan’s Construction Industry

In a recent panel discussion in Islamabad titled ‘Socially and environmentally compliant construction industry in Pakistan’, the pressing need for stringent monitoring of environmental regulations and protection of labor rights was strongly emphasized for a sustainable construction industry. The event, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), saw robust participation from multiple stakeholders including NED and SC.

Construction Industry: A Potential Instrument for Poverty Reduction

Geir Thomas Tonstol, Country Director of the International Labor Organisation in Pakistan, underscored the construction industry’s potential for poverty reduction and income generation. However, he also pointed out its inherent risks due to a lack of specialized skills and the prevalence of occupational hazards. Further, he also highlighted the high rate of informal employment that undermines social security and workers’ rights.

Brick Kiln Industry: A Hotbed of Exploitation

Dr. Saifullah threw light on the dire conditions prevailing in the brick kiln industry. With issues such as bonded labor and child labor rampant, he advocated for the introduction of new technologies to boost productivity and mitigate hazards. Khalid Mahmood echoed similar sentiments, calling for the protection of workers’ rights for a fair transition.

Land Rights and Eco-friendly Construction Practices

Malik Najaf Khan focused on the importance of land rights during reconstruction efforts, particularly for women and vulnerable groups. Mehar Abdul Haq from the Brick Kilns Owners’ Association of Pakistan urged for the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and enhanced registration of workers. He also stressed on strict compliance with labor laws and environmental regulations.

The discussion concluded with a unanimous call for collaborative partnerships to develop and enforce policies supporting environmentally compliant construction practices. The panelists agreed that the construction industry in Pakistan could be a game-changer, provided it adapts to sustainable practices and protects workers’ rights.