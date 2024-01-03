en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Pakistan’s Winter Woes: Gas Loadshedding Crisis and its Implications

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Pakistan’s Winter Woes: Gas Loadshedding Crisis and its Implications

Pakistan grapples with a grave gas loadshedding crisis this winter season, leaving its citizens and economy in the throes of hardship. The soaring demand for warmth amidst the biting cold has outpaced the gas supply, resulting in widespread loadshedding. The absence of this essential heating is particularly detrimental to the vulnerable populace, exposing them to health risks and discomfort. The industrial sector, a linchpin in the nation’s economic wheel, is bearing the brunt of this energy deficit with production lags. The ripple effects touch upon employment rates and the broader economic equilibrium of the country, underscoring the urgency for remedial action.

Fuel Shortage: The Human Angle

The ongoing gas shortage, notably in Karachi, casts a long shadow over people’s quality of life and the pulse of economic activities. Industries reel under the weight of production delays and spiraling operational costs, while the beleaguered Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) faces the heat for allegedly mishandling the crisis. The plight of the low-income households, forced to resort to pricier alternatives like buying food from hotels or investing in costly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, paints a grim picture.

Shedding Light on Loadshedding

In parts of Pakistan, such as Lahore, residents grapple with unannounced gas and electricity loadshedding. The city, with electricity load shedding stretching between 8-10 hours, and some areas receiving electricity for a mere hour after two-hour outages, is crippled by an over 1,000 megawatts shortfall by the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO). The severe gas scarcity compounds the hardships of cooking meals, with low gas pressure further exacerbating the challenges.

Shifting Energy Paradigms and Policy Concerns

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s fuel oil exports have skyrocketed in the first half of the current fiscal year, dwarfing the previous year’s total. This spike in exports is linked to a dip in domestic demand, driven by a transition to cleaner energy sources, such as LNG and renewable energy. The notification by Ogra about an impending rise in LPG prices for January 2024 has sparked apprehensions among consumers. The call for a robust LPG policy that guarantees affordable, high-quality, and abundant LPG to buffer the blows on lower-income households has grown louder. The current energy landscape underscores the imperative for a delicate balance between fair pricing and sustainable production practices to ensure LPG’s availability and affordability, particularly for those most susceptible to economic vicissitudes.

0
Economy Energy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
29 seconds ago
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
The United States is grappling with a critical affordable housing crisis, a situation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and escalating interest rates. Over 11.6 million households are allocating more than half their monthly income to rent, leading to a severe shortage of homes, particularly for low-income renters. A Bipartisan Solution The
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
COVID Subsidy Delay: A Looming Crisis for Karachi's Industries
7 mins ago
COVID Subsidy Delay: A Looming Crisis for Karachi's Industries
Turkey's Inflation Rate Soars, Central Bank Forecasts Uncertain Future
10 mins ago
Turkey's Inflation Rate Soars, Central Bank Forecasts Uncertain Future
The Rise of Local Businesses in the Wake of Departing Global Brands
2 mins ago
The Rise of Local Businesses in the Wake of Departing Global Brands
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
4 mins ago
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
Record Employment Numbers in Montana Reflect Thriving Economy
5 mins ago
Record Employment Numbers in Montana Reflect Thriving Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
14 seconds
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
18 seconds
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
20 seconds
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
26 seconds
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
29 seconds
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
Inmate Rehabilitation Through Farm Life: A Florida Initiative
51 seconds
Inmate Rehabilitation Through Farm Life: A Florida Initiative
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
56 seconds
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Staffordshire Collision: Three Teenagers Injured in Car and 4x4 Crash
2 mins
Staffordshire Collision: Three Teenagers Injured in Car and 4x4 Crash
Fire Devastates Miami Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill's Mansion; Family Safe
2 mins
Fire Devastates Miami Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill's Mansion; Family Safe
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
25 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app