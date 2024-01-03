Pakistan’s Winter Woes: Gas Loadshedding Crisis and its Implications

Pakistan grapples with a grave gas loadshedding crisis this winter season, leaving its citizens and economy in the throes of hardship. The soaring demand for warmth amidst the biting cold has outpaced the gas supply, resulting in widespread loadshedding. The absence of this essential heating is particularly detrimental to the vulnerable populace, exposing them to health risks and discomfort. The industrial sector, a linchpin in the nation’s economic wheel, is bearing the brunt of this energy deficit with production lags. The ripple effects touch upon employment rates and the broader economic equilibrium of the country, underscoring the urgency for remedial action.

Fuel Shortage: The Human Angle

The ongoing gas shortage, notably in Karachi, casts a long shadow over people’s quality of life and the pulse of economic activities. Industries reel under the weight of production delays and spiraling operational costs, while the beleaguered Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) faces the heat for allegedly mishandling the crisis. The plight of the low-income households, forced to resort to pricier alternatives like buying food from hotels or investing in costly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, paints a grim picture.

Shedding Light on Loadshedding

In parts of Pakistan, such as Lahore, residents grapple with unannounced gas and electricity loadshedding. The city, with electricity load shedding stretching between 8-10 hours, and some areas receiving electricity for a mere hour after two-hour outages, is crippled by an over 1,000 megawatts shortfall by the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO). The severe gas scarcity compounds the hardships of cooking meals, with low gas pressure further exacerbating the challenges.

Shifting Energy Paradigms and Policy Concerns

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s fuel oil exports have skyrocketed in the first half of the current fiscal year, dwarfing the previous year’s total. This spike in exports is linked to a dip in domestic demand, driven by a transition to cleaner energy sources, such as LNG and renewable energy. The notification by Ogra about an impending rise in LPG prices for January 2024 has sparked apprehensions among consumers. The call for a robust LPG policy that guarantees affordable, high-quality, and abundant LPG to buffer the blows on lower-income households has grown louder. The current energy landscape underscores the imperative for a delicate balance between fair pricing and sustainable production practices to ensure LPG’s availability and affordability, particularly for those most susceptible to economic vicissitudes.