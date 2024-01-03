en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pakistan’s Updated Customs Act 1969: Striving for Accuracy and Fairness

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Pakistan’s Updated Customs Act 1969: Striving for Accuracy and Fairness

In a significant policy shift, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Pakistan has released an updated Customs Act, 1969, for the tax year 2024. The revised legislation aims to grant officers expanded authority to determine the customs value of both imported and exported goods.

Revised Section 25A: Granting Power to Director of Customs Valuation

The updated Section 25A of the act empowers the Director of Customs Valuation to ascertain the customs values at their discretion. This can also be in response to a reference from any individual or customs officer. The methods used for determining customs values are clearly outlined in Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Utilizing International Resources for Accurate Valuation

For accurate valuation, the Director may consult international resources, including publications, periodicals, bulletins, or official websites. Once these customs values are determined, they become the applicable value for assessment. In cases where the declared or invoiced value is higher, the higher value shall be considered.

Resolving Conflicts and Ensuring Accuracy and Fairness

The Director General of Valuation holds the authority to resolve any conflicts regarding the determined customs value. This value remains in effect until it is revised or rescinded by the competent authority. This initiative aims to align Pakistan’s customs valuation with global best practices, ensuring accuracy, fairness, and transparency.

The updated Customs Act, 1969, is expected to enhance stakeholder confidence and contribute to a more effective customs regime in Pakistan. As the global economy grows more integrated and complex, these updates represent an imperative step towards ensuring that Pakistan’s customs practices remain robust and effective in the face of evolving global trade dynamics.

0
Business International Relations Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Technical Analysis and Trading Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation Depositary Shares Series A

By Waqas Arain

GAIL (India) Ltd Actively Seeking LNG Cargo for January Delivery

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kyrgyzstan's Shift to Unified Tax System Boosts Small Business Revenue

By BNN Correspondents

GT Green Technologies to Pilot AirWing Rigid Wind Propulsion System in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Understanding Garnishments and Tax Implications on Cash App ...
@Business · 31 seconds
Understanding Garnishments and Tax Implications on Cash App ...
heart comment 0
ENRX Boosts Roctool Partnership with a Capital Investment: Acquires a 17.47% Stake

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ENRX Boosts Roctool Partnership with a Capital Investment: Acquires a 17.47% Stake
Mutares Acquires PRINZ Kinematics in Strategic Expansion Move

By Wojciech Zylm

Mutares Acquires PRINZ Kinematics in Strategic Expansion Move
Mutares Acquires PRINZ Kinematics, Enhances Position in Automotive Sector

By Wojciech Zylm

Mutares Acquires PRINZ Kinematics, Enhances Position in Automotive Sector
Neural Processing Units: Navigating Vendor Evaluation and the Rise of AI PCs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Neural Processing Units: Navigating Vendor Evaluation and the Rise of AI PCs
Latest Headlines
World News
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
14 seconds
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
28 seconds
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
30 seconds
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
36 seconds
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
47 seconds
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
3 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
3 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
3 mins
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform
3 mins
After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app