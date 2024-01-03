Pakistan’s Updated Customs Act 1969: Striving for Accuracy and Fairness

In a significant policy shift, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Pakistan has released an updated Customs Act, 1969, for the tax year 2024. The revised legislation aims to grant officers expanded authority to determine the customs value of both imported and exported goods.

Revised Section 25A: Granting Power to Director of Customs Valuation

The updated Section 25A of the act empowers the Director of Customs Valuation to ascertain the customs values at their discretion. This can also be in response to a reference from any individual or customs officer. The methods used for determining customs values are clearly outlined in Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Utilizing International Resources for Accurate Valuation

For accurate valuation, the Director may consult international resources, including publications, periodicals, bulletins, or official websites. Once these customs values are determined, they become the applicable value for assessment. In cases where the declared or invoiced value is higher, the higher value shall be considered.

Resolving Conflicts and Ensuring Accuracy and Fairness

The Director General of Valuation holds the authority to resolve any conflicts regarding the determined customs value. This value remains in effect until it is revised or rescinded by the competent authority. This initiative aims to align Pakistan’s customs valuation with global best practices, ensuring accuracy, fairness, and transparency.

The updated Customs Act, 1969, is expected to enhance stakeholder confidence and contribute to a more effective customs regime in Pakistan. As the global economy grows more integrated and complex, these updates represent an imperative step towards ensuring that Pakistan’s customs practices remain robust and effective in the face of evolving global trade dynamics.