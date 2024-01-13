en English
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Tech and Telecom Sectors: A Critical View

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
In a recent development, caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom in Pakistan, Umar Saif, has discussed improving payment gateways for freelancers, highlighting the government’s inclination towards advancing the technology and telecom sectors. However, this move has stirred critical views of the government’s approach to legislation and policy-making in these vital sectors.

Recurrent Network Disruptions and Social Media Restrictions

One of the primary concerns is the pattern of network disruptions and social media restrictions, such as the ones that took place on January 7 to obstruct a PTI election fundraiser. These actions indicate a recurring problem with internet freedom in the country. Accusations are rife that the caretaker government is overstepping its mandate with long-lasting policy decisions.

Problematic Legislation and Lack of Data Privacy Laws

Previous administrations, including PTI and PML-N, have been criticized for introducing problematic legislation like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. Simultaneously, they have failed to enact privacy or data protection laws, leaving a massive gap in the legal framework governing these sectors.

Impact on Businesses and the Digital Economy

Network disruptions have had a direct, adverse impact on businesses, disrupting their operations and causing economic losses. Civil society and industry groups have raised concerns about regressive measures that could seclude Pakistan’s digital economy from the global marketplace.

Surveillance Over Development

Critics argue that the state’s investment has been more focused on surveillance and control rather than on fostering a conducive environment for the IT and telecom sectors. This trend suggests a systemic issue with political self-interest taking precedence over national development and citizens’ welfare. As a result, the IT and telecom sector, along with the citizens, continue to bear the brunt.

In conclusion, while the government’s recent discussions about improving payment gateways for freelancers may be a step in the right direction, a holistic view and approach towards the betterment of the technology and telecom sectors are imperative. Only then can Pakistan truly leverage the potential of these sectors and ensure the welfare of its citizens.

Pakistan
Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Pakistan

