Military

Pakistan’s Security Forces Intensify Counter-Terrorism Operations Amidst Rising Threats

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:34 am EST
Recent operations by Pakistani security forces in the Awaran and North Waziristan districts have resulted in the elimination of at least ten terrorists. These operations are part of an ongoing effort to sanitize the area and eliminate terrorist threats. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed this in a recent report that also underscores the significant surge in suicide attacks in 2023.

Intelligence-Based Operations: A Key Tool in Counter-Terrorism

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mashkai area of Awaran district, Balochistan, resulted in the death of five terrorists on Saturday night. The operation also led to the destruction of a terrorist hideout, including the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives. This operation follows a similar IBO conducted on December 29 in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, where five terrorists, including a commander named Rahzaib aka Khuray, were killed.

Tackling Terrorism: Pakistan’s Battle in 2023

Pakistan has experienced an upsurge in suicide attacks in 2023, the highest since 2014, with security forces being the primary target. The newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been most affected by these attacks, experiencing significant casualties. Balochistan and Sindh also faced attacks, with respective casualties and injuries reported. The ISPR report details 18,736 intelligence-based operations conducted in 2023, resulting in the elimination of 566 terrorists and the apprehension of 5,161 others. These operations spanned across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, neutralizing several terrorists. Over 1,000 Pakistanis, including 260 officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, lost their lives in several terrorist attacks this year.

Looking Forward: The Commitment to Peace and Stability

Despite the heavy toll, Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. They are determined to continue the fight against terrorism, with the support of the people. Emphasis is being placed on intelligence-based operations as a key tool in counter-terrorism. The forces are not only focused on eliminating immediate threats but also on dismantling the nexus of terrorism that extends beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

