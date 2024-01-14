Pakistan’s Proactive Measures Against Drought: A Shift Towards Resilience

In the diverse landscapes of Pakistan, where climatic conditions oscillate between arid to hyper-arid in the south and semi-arid to very humid in the north, the specter of drought looms large. Unlike other natural disasters that strike with sudden ferocity, drought is a slow-motion crisis—silent, insidious, and far-reaching. Its grip can be unyielding, lasting for years, and impacting expansive geographic zones and large populations. Historically, Pakistan’s response to this creeping catastrophe has been reactive, lacking in strategic foresight and institutional support.

A Proactive Approach to Drought Management

However, the turn of the millennium saw a shift in this approach. Following a severe drought that stretched from 1999 to 2001, Pakistan understood the need for proactive measures. This recognition led to the establishment of the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s National Drought/Environment Monitoring and Early Warning Centre (NDMC) in 2004-05. The primary goal of the NDMC is to monitor drought conditions and issue early warnings, transitioning the country from a reactive to a proactive stance.

The Network of Drought Monitoring Centers

The NDMC operates a national center based in Islamabad and four Regional Drought Monitoring Centers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. These centers shoulder the responsibility of collecting and analyzing drought-related data, which includes a range of meteorological parameters transmitted via satellite and GPRS every three hours.

Enhancing Data Collection Capabilities

To bolster its data collection capabilities, the NDMC has installed 50 Automatic weather stations and 335 Ordinary Rainguages across Pakistan, with a strategic focus on drought-prone areas. The objective is to ensure that data collection is comprehensive, accurate, and timely, thereby enabling prompt and effective responses to emerging drought situations.

Monitoring Drought with Advanced Indices

To monitor drought, the NDMC employs advanced indices such as the Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) and the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI). These indices provide a nuanced understanding of drought conditions, aiding in the formulation of targeted and effective mitigation strategies. The NDMC publishes a fortnightly drought bulletin, disseminating crucial information to all relevant stakeholders.

Currently, the NDMC is in dialogues with NGOs and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to make drought advisories more accessible to end users. This move aims to empower communities at the grassroots level with the knowledge and tools needed to combat the creeping crisis of drought effectively.