Pakistan's President Proposes Mosques as Education Centers for Out-of-School Children

President Dr Arif Alvi has drawn attention to the potential of mosques in helping to solve Pakistan's education crisis. With an astounding 26 million children out of school, Pakistan's educational infrastructure is under severe strain. In a creative and cost-effective proposal, Dr Alvi suggests that mosques, which number around 250,000 across the country, could serve a dual role as religious and secular learning centers.

Utilizing Mosques for Education

During a meeting dedicated to exploring the role of mosques and madrassas in promoting education and health awareness, Dr Alvi outlined his innovative strategy. By incorporating the Government's Accelerated Learning Programme into mosque-based education, these religious institutions could provide a platform for reintegrating out-of-school children into the education system. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to education and provide learning opportunities for children currently not receiving formal schooling.

The proposal received backing from the Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Dr Aneeq Ahmed, and various religious scholars who attended the meeting. Advocating for the enhanced role of 'Pesh Imam' (the leading prayer official in a mosque) in supervising educational activities in mosques, Dr Ahmed highlighted how this plan could lead to a significant shift in the traditional function of mosques.

Reimagining the Role of Mosques

This initiative not only addresses a pressing social issue but also reimagines the role of mosques in Pakistani society. If implemented successfully, the mosques could become vital community hubs, offering both religious and secular education. This unique strategy has the potential to greatly impact Pakistan's education landscape and bring about positive social change.