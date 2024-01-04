en English
Education

Pakistan’s President Advocates for Educational Accessibility for Visually Impaired and Dyslexic Students

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
President Dr. Arif Alvi of Pakistan has underscored the importance of making educational materials accessible to visually impaired individuals. In a meeting with the National Book Foundation (NBF), he stressed on the need for ensuring books in braille format and promoting intellectual and individual development through reading.

Efforts of the National Book Foundation

The NBF is currently working towards assisting not only the visually impaired but also children dealing with dyslexia. The Foundation is preparing books for dyslexic students from Prep to 8th grade. These books are expected to be made available in the upcoming 2024-25 academic year. Furthermore, the NBF’s Braille Press in Karachi is offering books for visually challenged individuals at a minimal cost of Rs10.

Availability of Braille Books

In addition to this, the NBF plans to distribute books in braille across 431 schools in Islamabad managed by the Federal Directorate of Education. These books will cater to children up to 8th grade. The Foundation is also committed to ensuring the availability of a wide range of braille books both within Pakistan and internationally.

Collaboration with the Institute of Dyslexia Education & Attitudinal Sciences

The initiative to develop books for dyslexic children is being undertaken in partnership with the Institute of Dyslexia Education & Attitudinal Sciences. President Alvi lauded the Foundation’s efforts in promoting literacy and a reading culture. The books published by the NBF are included in the curriculum in various schools across Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Gilgit Baltistan, and are expected to be soon adopted in AJK schools as well.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

