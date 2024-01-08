Pakistan’s Payments Industry Undergoes Significant Digital Transformation

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, one sector in Pakistan has seen a noteworthy transition. The country’s payments industry, once reliant predominantly on traditional banking methods, has welcomed digital transformation with open arms. The State Bank of Pakistan’s Q1-FY24 Payment Systems Review reveals that 80% of banking transactions are now conducted digitally, an explosive shift spurred on by the global pandemic.

Digitization Surge in Pakistan’s Payments Industry

The State Bank’s review indicates that e-banking transactions through banks, microfinance banks, and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) saw a dramatic increase, totaling 561 million. This stark upturn contrasts with the 141.3 million over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, pointing to a significant shift in consumer behavior and banking practices.

Despite the surge in digital transactions, paper-based transactions continue to hold a significant share in terms of value, with a whopping Rs17 trillion processed. This highlights the ongoing reliance on traditional banking methods for high-value transactions, underscoring the need for further strengthening digital banking infrastructure and consumer trust.

Shifts in Transaction Types

Digital transactions were predominantly comprised of funds transfers, with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) processing 208.6 million transactions valued at Rs2.96 trillion in Q1-FY24. A remarkable growth was observed in mobile banking, with a 96.8% increase in throughput, reaching Rs23.8 trillion, and a 63.6% increase in transaction volume, totaling 212.5 million.

Internet banking also saw significant growth, with throughput exceeding Rs5 trillion and volumes reaching 49.1 million. E-commerce growth, however, was relatively muted, with throughput at Rs39.6 billion. In contrast, Point-of-sale (POS) transactions grew by 49.3%, reaching Rs323 billion in throughput and 59.8 million in transaction volume.

Need for Further Digital Expansion

Saad Niazi, CEO of POS operator Keenu, highlighted the need for further expansion of digital payments, particularly among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that remain largely cash-based. This underlines the significant potential for growth in the digital payments industry, given the sizable population of SMEs in Pakistan.

Infrastructure improvements have also been noted, with an increase in payment cards to 54.3 million and e-wallets to 2.4 million. The State Bank has experimented with new reporting methods, presenting data by transaction type, which offers a more detailed view of the sector’s performance, though it does make direct comparisons somewhat challenging.

While detailed information on Raast, the new person-to-merchant module, was not available, its introduction is expected to further bolster the digital payments landscape in Pakistan. The shift towards digitization in Pakistan’s payments industry is a promising sign of the country’s readiness to embrace the digital age, ensuring its financial sector keeps pace with global trends.