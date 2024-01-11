Pakistan’s Passport Lags Behind North Korea, Ranked Fourth Worst Globally with Visa-Free Score of 34

In the latest Henley Global Mobility Report 2024, the Pakistan passport finds itself in a challenging position, ranking fourth from the bottom, just ahead of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. With a visa-free score of a mere 34, it trails behind North Korea, highlighting the struggles faced by Pakistani passport holders in terms of global mobility.

European Nations Lead

Historically, Japan and Singapore have been the frontrunners in the passport power race. However, the 2024 report reveals a shift in power. European nations have taken the lead, with Finland and Sweden, along with South Korea, jointly securing the second place. These countries offer their citizens visa-free access to an impressive 193 destinations.

Hot on the heels of the leaders are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Each of these countries holds the third place, boasting access to 192 destinations. This close competition underscores the dynamic nature of global mobility trends.

Afghanistan’s Mobility Gap

The disparity between the top and bottom of the ranking is starkly exemplified by Afghanistan, which holds the lowest position for another year. Afghan citizens can travel visa-free to a mere 28 countries, highlighting the vast global mobility gap. In contrast, the top-ranked countries enjoy the privilege of accessing 166 more destinations without the hindrance of visas.

India’s Steady Progress

As per the latest rankings for Q1, the Indian passport maintains its position at the 80th rank. Last year, it had jumped from the 87th to the 80th position, and this year, it has held its ground. However, the number of visa-free destinations for Indians has seen a positive increase.

According to the 2024 Rankings, Indian passport holders can now visit up to 62 destinations without a visa. This is a significant increase from the 2023 Passport Index, which allowed Indians visa-free travel to 52 destinations.

India’s Improved Ranking

In 2022, the Indian passport was ranked at the 87th position, with visa-free access to around 60 destinations. Over the past two years, India’s ranking has improved, reflecting the country’s growing global presence and the increased acceptance of its passport.

The Henley Passport Index, curated by Henley & Partners, covers 227 destinations and 199 passports. It furnishes a ‘Visa-free score’ based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival.

The report’s findings underscore the influence of geopolitical events on passport rankings and the progression in global mobility despite geopolitical uncertainties. As we navigate through a world increasingly interconnected yet divided, the passport rankings serve as a mirror reflecting the global mobility landscape’s disparities and dynamics.