en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Passport Lags Behind North Korea, Ranked Fourth Worst Globally with Visa-Free Score of 34

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Pakistan’s Passport Lags Behind North Korea, Ranked Fourth Worst Globally with Visa-Free Score of 34

In the latest Henley Global Mobility Report 2024, the Pakistan passport finds itself in a challenging position, ranking fourth from the bottom, just ahead of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. With a visa-free score of a mere 34, it trails behind North Korea, highlighting the struggles faced by Pakistani passport holders in terms of global mobility.

European Nations Lead

Historically, Japan and Singapore have been the frontrunners in the passport power race. However, the 2024 report reveals a shift in power. European nations have taken the lead, with Finland and Sweden, along with South Korea, jointly securing the second place. These countries offer their citizens visa-free access to an impressive 193 destinations.

Hot on the heels of the leaders are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Each of these countries holds the third place, boasting access to 192 destinations. This close competition underscores the dynamic nature of global mobility trends.

Afghanistan’s Mobility Gap

The disparity between the top and bottom of the ranking is starkly exemplified by Afghanistan, which holds the lowest position for another year. Afghan citizens can travel visa-free to a mere 28 countries, highlighting the vast global mobility gap. In contrast, the top-ranked countries enjoy the privilege of accessing 166 more destinations without the hindrance of visas.

India’s Steady Progress

As per the latest rankings for Q1, the Indian passport maintains its position at the 80th rank. Last year, it had jumped from the 87th to the 80th position, and this year, it has held its ground. However, the number of visa-free destinations for Indians has seen a positive increase.

According to the 2024 Rankings, Indian passport holders can now visit up to 62 destinations without a visa. This is a significant increase from the 2023 Passport Index, which allowed Indians visa-free travel to 52 destinations.

India’s Improved Ranking

In 2022, the Indian passport was ranked at the 87th position, with visa-free access to around 60 destinations. Over the past two years, India’s ranking has improved, reflecting the country’s growing global presence and the increased acceptance of its passport.

The Henley Passport Index, curated by Henley & Partners, covers 227 destinations and 199 passports. It furnishes a ‘Visa-free score’ based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival.

The report’s findings underscore the influence of geopolitical events on passport rankings and the progression in global mobility despite geopolitical uncertainties. As we navigate through a world increasingly interconnected yet divided, the passport rankings serve as a mirror reflecting the global mobility landscape’s disparities and dynamics.

0
Pakistan Travel & Tourism
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
1 hour ago
A Mother's Heartbreak: Christine Dawood on Losing Family in Titanic Expedition
In a heartfelt interview, Christine Dawood, the widow of Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and mother of 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, opens up about the tragic loss of her husband and son in the OceanGate Titanic expedition. The family, who held a fascination for the Titanic and were passionate about wealth inequality and environmental issues, embarked on
A Mother's Heartbreak: Christine Dawood on Losing Family in Titanic Expedition
Tajikistan Bolsters Diplomatic Ties and Strengthens UNESCO Involvement
2 hours ago
Tajikistan Bolsters Diplomatic Ties and Strengthens UNESCO Involvement
Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar
2 hours ago
Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar
Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive
2 hours ago
Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive
Pakistan and Nepal Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations
2 hours ago
Pakistan and Nepal Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
2 hours ago
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
8 seconds
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
2 mins
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
5 mins
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
8 mins
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and 'The Boys In The Boat'
9 mins
George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and 'The Boys In The Boat'
Ballot Counting Underway Following Taiwan's Presidential Election
12 mins
Ballot Counting Underway Following Taiwan's Presidential Election
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
15 mins
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
15 mins
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app