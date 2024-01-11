en English
Education

Pakistan’s NCHR Champions Human Rights Education in Universities

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Pakistan’s NCHR Champions Human Rights Education in Universities

In an unprecedented move aimed at fostering a culture of respect, equality, and justice, Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) is taking bold strides toward integrating human rights education into university curricula. The NCHR’s recent collaborations involve signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country. Two of the most notable partnerships include agreements with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University in Islamabad and the Fatima Jinnah Women’s University in Rawalpindi.

Empowering Students through Education

The primary objective of these partnerships is to empower students by instilling a deep understanding of human rights principles. This initiative aims to prevent human rights violations by fostering greater awareness and interest in this critical area. By targeting the educated youth, the NCHR hopes to equip the future leaders of the country with the knowledge and tools necessary to uphold and promote human rights in their respective fields.

Creating a More Inclusive Society

Education plays a pivotal role in shaping society. The NCHR is leveraging this power to create an environment of tolerance, peace, and respect for all. Chairperson of the NCHR, Rabiya Javeri Agha, underlines the importance of human rights literacy in achieving this goal. By integrating these principles into the education system, the NCHR aims to foster a society that not only respects these rights but vigorously upholds them.

The Broader Vision

This initiative is part of a larger effort by the NCHR to promote human rights education and build a solid foundation of knowledge and respect for human rights principles across the country. The Commission is actively engaged in establishing partnerships with universities and educational institutes nationwide, supporting initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized groups, and stimulating interest in human rights. Through these actions, the NCHR is working tirelessly to build a nation where human rights are respected, protected, and promoted.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

