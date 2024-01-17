Pakistan's Ministry of Housing and Works Mulls Over Changes to Government Accommodation Allocation Rules

The Ministry of Housing and Works in Pakistan is currently weighing a significant shift in the governmental accommodation allocation rules. At the heart of this proposed change is a desire to redress perceived injustices among federal government employees and to prioritize seniority in the allotment of houses.

Rethinking Rule 20

Central to the proposed amendment is the abolition of Rule 20, a clause in the Government House Allotment Rules, 2002. This rule currently allows a retiring federal employee to transfer their government-assigned house to their employed son or daughter. The practice has come under heavy criticism for being inherently unfair, particularly to senior employees who have languished on waiting lists for governmental housing. A committee, formed by the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, has recommended the eradication of Rule 20, emphasizing the need to respect seniority in the allocation of governmental houses.

Awaiting Evaluation

This proposed amendment is currently on the desks of the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Law and Justice, awaiting their evaluation. The outcome of this evaluation could profoundly affect thousands of government employees and their families, potentially reshaping the landscape of governmental housing in Pakistan.

Upgrades and Renovations

Amid these potential changes, the Pakistan Works Department (PWD) has been busy with a wave of upgrades and renovations. Over the past five and a half years, PWD has upgraded and renovated 2,385 houses and flats in Islamabad. This includes both electrical and mechanical works on 1,365 units and civil works on a further 1,012 units. The ministry currently oversees a total of 5,253 residential units, categorized from I to V, scattered across various sectors of the capital.