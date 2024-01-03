en English
Pakistan’s Ministry of Education Launches High-Impact IT Training Institutes

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in Pakistan has taken a monumental step towards fostering digital growth in the country with the launch of “High-Impact IT Training Institutes.” In a collaborative endeavour with four national universities – NUST, NUML, COMSATs, and NSU, and in partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Commission (NAVTCC) and 16 federal degree colleges in Islamabad, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry and equip the workforce with advanced skills in IT.

Focus on Emerging Technologies

These training programs, spanning over six months, will delve into emerging technologies such as Data Science, AI, and Blockchain. The program is open to both graduates and undergraduates, focusing on providing intensive, high-quality training designed to enhance their employability in the burgeoning IT sector.

Infrastructure and Funding

Each federal degree college involved in the initiative will offer the necessary space and hardware to accommodate 200 to 300 students. NAVTCC, the funding body of the initiative, illustrates Pakistan’s commitment to promoting digital literacy and technological advancement.

Implications for Digital Growth

With this initiative, Pakistan is poised to make significant strides in advancing digital growth by empowering individuals with the required technological competencies. The launch of these high-impact IT training institutes not only underlines the importance of digital skill development but also sets a precedent for other nations to follow suit in addressing the global skills gap in the IT sector.

Education Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

