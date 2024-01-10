en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Tops The List of Enforced Disappearances: Commission Report

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Tops The List of Enforced Disappearances: Commission Report

A recent report by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan has unveiled a disturbing fact: the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa records the highest number of enforced disappearances in the country. As many as 3,485 individuals have been reported missing from this region, catalyzed by prolonged insurgency and drone attacks, along with unannounced migration.

Unveiling the Harrowing Truth

The report, submitted to the attorney general following a directive from the Supreme Court, paints a bleak picture of the human rights scenario in the province. The majority of unimplemented production orders for missing persons, a staggering 72.68%, originate from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. This region, known for its long history of insurgency and drone attacks, is now grappling with the aftermath of these conflicts in the form of missing persons.

Comparative Analysis Across Provinces

The report also sheds light on the Commission’s success rates in resolving cases across different provinces. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Commission has resolved 61.66% of cases, while in Balochistan, with 2,752 reported disappearances, the resolution rate stands at 82.99%. The success rates are higher in Sindh and Punjab, with 90.87% and 84% respectively. Interestingly, the Islamabad Capital Territory and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also feature in the report with success rates of 84.76% and 77.94% respectively.

Review of Production Orders

The Commission has issued a total of 744 production orders, of which only 52 have been implemented. This low implementation rate underscores the gravity of the issue at hand. Moreover, the Commission has received 182 petitions for reviewing these orders, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

The report on enforced disappearances in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province is a stark reminder of the human rights crisis brewing in the region. As the Commission continues its work and the Supreme Court awaits a response from the federal government, the world watches in anticipation of steps taken to address this pressing issue.

0
Human Rights Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
11 mins ago
DR Congo Detains Six Soldiers Over Allegations of Killing Civilians
Breaking news from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) reveals that six soldiers have been detained on allegations of involvement in the murder of four civilians. The incident occurred amidst a violent confrontation with a militia group in the rural district of Mangina, near Beni, on Monday. Details of the Incident The Congolese army
DR Congo Detains Six Soldiers Over Allegations of Killing Civilians
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
34 mins ago
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Gaza Under Siege: The Dire Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding Amid Bombardment
37 mins ago
Gaza Under Siege: The Dire Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding Amid Bombardment
Unraveling the Abduction Reports in Uganda: A Struggle for Rule of Law
12 mins ago
Unraveling the Abduction Reports in Uganda: A Struggle for Rule of Law
UK Court Rules in Favor of Albanian Migrant's Human Rights, Prevents Deportation
27 mins ago
UK Court Rules in Favor of Albanian Migrant's Human Rights, Prevents Deportation
Unrest Escalates in Ecuador: Prison Crisis Threatens Regional Stability
27 mins ago
Unrest Escalates in Ecuador: Prison Crisis Threatens Regional Stability
Latest Headlines
World News
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
35 seconds
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
41 seconds
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
46 seconds
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
53 seconds
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
1 min
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
2 mins
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
5 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
6 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
37 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app