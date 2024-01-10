Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Tops The List of Enforced Disappearances: Commission Report

A recent report by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan has unveiled a disturbing fact: the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa records the highest number of enforced disappearances in the country. As many as 3,485 individuals have been reported missing from this region, catalyzed by prolonged insurgency and drone attacks, along with unannounced migration.

Unveiling the Harrowing Truth

The report, submitted to the attorney general following a directive from the Supreme Court, paints a bleak picture of the human rights scenario in the province. The majority of unimplemented production orders for missing persons, a staggering 72.68%, originate from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. This region, known for its long history of insurgency and drone attacks, is now grappling with the aftermath of these conflicts in the form of missing persons.

Comparative Analysis Across Provinces

The report also sheds light on the Commission’s success rates in resolving cases across different provinces. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Commission has resolved 61.66% of cases, while in Balochistan, with 2,752 reported disappearances, the resolution rate stands at 82.99%. The success rates are higher in Sindh and Punjab, with 90.87% and 84% respectively. Interestingly, the Islamabad Capital Territory and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also feature in the report with success rates of 84.76% and 77.94% respectively.

Review of Production Orders

The Commission has issued a total of 744 production orders, of which only 52 have been implemented. This low implementation rate underscores the gravity of the issue at hand. Moreover, the Commission has received 182 petitions for reviewing these orders, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

The report on enforced disappearances in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province is a stark reminder of the human rights crisis brewing in the region. As the Commission continues its work and the Supreme Court awaits a response from the federal government, the world watches in anticipation of steps taken to address this pressing issue.