Economy

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rolls Out High Impact Economic Plan for Rapid Development

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rolls Out High Impact Economic Plan for Rapid Development

Envision the rugged terrains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in Pakistan, transforming into thriving landscapes of prosperity. The provincial government has recently launched the ‘High Impact Economic Plan’, a sizable economic blueprint designed to fast-track the developmental progress of the newly-merged districts within the province. This initiative signifies a critical move by the government to bring these districts up to par with the rest of the province and the country.

Unveiling the High Impact Economic Plan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s economic plan is an ambitious one, marked by an estimated budget of Rs 142.6 billion. Out of this, Rs 139.5 billion will be provided by the government itself, with an additional Rs 3.12 billion coming from donor funds. This strategic initiative encompasses a total of 96 development projects, each carefully crafted to bolster ten key sectors: industry, commerce and technical education, mines and mineral development, agriculture, energy and power, livestock, forestry and environment, irrigation and water, sports, tourism and youth affairs, roads and communication, and border economy.

(Read Also: Pakistan’s Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications)

Impending Transformations

The project outlines include the cultivation of 61,525 acres for irrigation purposes and the creation of 41,310 acre-feet of water storage capacity. The plan also encompasses the rehabilitation and construction of a total of 903 kilometers of roads, further enhancing the connectivity within these districts. In addition, the initiative aims to promote modern farming and husbandry practices among local farmers, thus paving the way for advancements in dairy farming.

Powering Progress with Solar Energy

One of the standout aspects of the ‘High Impact Economic Plan’ is its emphasis on sustainable energy sources. The plan aims to provide solar-powered electricity to an estimated 200,000 households and numerous Basic Health Units (BHUs) over the next three years. This move towards renewable energy sources not only aids in enhancing the living conditions of the inhabitants but also contributes to Pakistan’s broader goals of environmental sustainability.

(Read Also: Remembering Lehri: Pakistan Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of a Cinema Legend

Financing for the projects will come from a blend of government funds, donor agencies, and public-private partnerships, demonstrating a collaborative effort towards achieving these developmental goals. This economic plan marks a significant stride in the advancement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to uplift the socio-economic conditions of its people.

Economy Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

