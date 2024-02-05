Pakistan's 'Jugular Vein': Senator Iqbal Emphasizes the Importance of Kashmir

In an address on February 5th, 2024, Senator Waleed Iqbal of Pakistan underscored the paramount importance of the Kashmir issue, terming it as the nation's 'jugular vein' and an unresolved consequence of the sub-continent's partition. He insisted that Pakistan's identity and completion hinge on the accession of Kashmir. The senator highlighted the persistent nature of the Kashmir conflict, marking it as one of the longest-running issues on the United Nations agenda.

'State Terrorism' and the Kashmiri Resolve

Despite the state terrorism perpetrated by Indian forces, Senator Iqbal expressed confidence in the Kashmiris' determination and their legitimate struggle for freedom. He drew upon the views of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a renowned philosopher and poet, who championed for the liberation of Kashmir. The event where Senator Iqbal delivered his speech was populated by journalists, columnists, social figures, intellectuals, and poets.

Pakistan Stands with Kashmir

It was also mentioned that the Nazria Pakistan Trust organized a demonstration at Kashmir Chowk, Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam, to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the protest led by Trust Secretary Naheed Imran. This solidarity march was part of a broader string of events held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, with participants expressing support for Kashmiris and highlighting the ongoing oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Voices for Kashmir

The Inter Services Public Relations also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their legitimate freedom struggle. Statements from various government officials, All Parties Hurriyet Conference Convener Mahmood Ahmad Sagar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick, all echoed the unresolved status of the Kashmir issue and the need for international support.

The web content also touched on a seminar titled 'Kashmir Issue: Historical, Political, and Human Rights Dimensions' aimed at expressing national solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their struggle. Esteemed scholars and speakers emphasized the urgent need for a peaceful and lawful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, condemned India’s involvement in human rights violations and unlawful activities in Kashmir, and outlined a four-point agenda for resolving the conflict.