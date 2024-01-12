en English
Military

Pakistan’s J-10C Fighter Jets Debut in Qatar’s Zilzal-II Aerial Exercise

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Pakistan’s J-10C Fighter Jets Debut in Qatar’s Zilzal-II Aerial Exercise

Pakistan’s J-10C Jets Flex Their Wings in Qatar’s Zilzal-II Aerial Exercise

In a significant development marking a new era in defense collaboration, Pakistan’s J-10C fighter jets, recently inducted into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), are showcasing their prowess in Qatar’s Zilzal-II aerial exercise. This joint exercise, which commenced on January 10, 2024, is an unprecedented test-ground for the Chinese-origin J-10C jets as they engage in high-stakes simulated combat situations for the first time on the international stage.

Testing the Operational Readiness of J-10C Jets

The Zilzal-II exercise provides an ideal platform to evaluate the operational readiness of the J-10C jets as they engage in simulated warfare conditions with the Qatar Emiri Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoons. This unique matchup between two advanced aircraft types is indicative of Pakistan’s commitment to technological advancement and readiness to confront emergent threats. The exercise also reflects the growing defense cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan, further strengthening their strategic ties.

Enhancing Interoperability and Defense Cooperation

The joint exercise aims not only to assess the effectiveness of the J-10C jets and Qatar’s Eurofighter Typhoons in advanced aerial combat scenarios but also to enhance interoperability between the two air forces. This initiative is a testament to Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to maintain air superiority in a complex geopolitical landscape and represents a significant milestone in its progression towards a modern and powerful air force.

The inclusion of the J-10C jets in the Zilzal-II exercises underscores the Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to strengthen its military capabilities. Moreover, it exemplifies the evolving dynamics of defense collaboration between nations, as evidenced by the burgeoning partnership between Pakistan and Qatar.

Military Pakistan Qatar
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

