Economy

Pakistan’s IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation’s economy

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:40 am EST
Pakistan’s IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation’s economy

Pakistan’s information technology (IT) sector has emerged as a beacon of growth and potential, achieving a significant milestone by earning 892.972 million U.S. dollars through IT exports from July to November of the fiscal year 2023-24. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported this on a Sunday, underlining the burgeoning strength of Pakistan’s IT industry and its emerging role as a key contributor to the national economy.

An Upswing in IT Exports

The reported earnings signify a pivotal development in Pakistan’s economic landscape, marking an escalating trend in the export of IT services and products. This performance underscores the potential of the IT sector as an arena for investment and growth, with implications for job creation, technological advancement, and the overall competitiveness of Pakistan’s economy on a global scale.

Economic Strides Amid Challenges

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s equity market has experienced an impressive 55 percent surge, the most noteworthy in 13 years, despite the national currency depreciating 20 percent against the U.S. dollar. The benchmark KSE100 Index shot up by 55 percent, and foreign corporates resorted to net buying of 73 million in 2023. However, the Pakistani currency market weathered one of its grimmest periods of depreciation, marking year-end trade at Rs281.86 against the U.S. dollar, pointing to the resilience of the equity market amid challenges.

Push Towards Digital Payments

The share of digital payments in retail transactions in Pakistan has mounted by 6 to 80 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to the State Bank of Pakistan’s quarterly payments system report. This uptick highlights noteworthy advancements within the country’s payment ecosystem, with digital payments making up 74% of retail transactions in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. The report also spotlighted the decrease in attacks by a Daesh Islamic State group affiliate in the past year.

As the nation strides ahead in the digital realm, IT consultants and experts are advocating a strategic exploration of new and non-traditional markets, particularly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) and bolster exports in the IT sector. Pakistani IT companies can forge robust business ties with GCC-based companies by offering them shareholding and expanding their operations in the GCC and the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region. This strategic move leverages shared economic goals, technological strengths, and cultural ties to foster a robust and mutually beneficial partnership in the realm of information technology.

In conclusion, the surge in Pakistan’s IT exports, coupled with the resilience of its equity market and the adoption of digital payments, paints a promising picture of its economic future. As the country continues to navigate economic challenges, the IT sector emerges as a beacon of potential and growth, paving the way for a vibrant and technologically advanced future.

Economy Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

