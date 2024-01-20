Pakistan's IT Industry Shines at World Economic Forum 2024

The World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland bore witness to the burgeoning prowess of Pakistan's private-sector IT industry. Displaying its accomplishments, the industry caught the eye of global investors, entrepreneurs, and tech pioneers. The Pakistan Pavilion, a centerpiece orchestrated by the Pathfinder Group, demonstrated the strides made by the nation in the realm of technology and the opportunities it presents.

Advertisment

A Vision of 'Digital Pakistan'

Representing Pakistan's private-sector, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Associations (PSHA), took to the stage. In his keynote speech, he painted a picture of a 'Digital Pakistan', a vision of the nation's future that is increasingly becoming a reality.

Special Investment Facilitation Council: A Catalyst for Growth

Advertisment

Khan extolled the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its role in sparking foreign investment interest in Pakistan. The council, he stated, has been instrumental in bringing financial support to the country, bolstering skills development and training programs.

Special Technology Zones: A Magnet for FDI

Special technology zones, according to Khan, are turning into significant conduits for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan. These zones, with their ready availability of land, civic amenities, and a conducive environment for tech businesses, are attractive to multinationals. With Pakistan's rich IT workforce, these zones promise a fertile ground for tech innovation and growth.

Given that the youth form a considerable 65 percent of the country's population, the IT workforce is poised for further expansion. Khan encouraged Pakistani IT entities and professionals to refine their skills in emerging technologies, thereby ensuring competitiveness in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.