Pakistan Inflation Peaks Despite Borrowing Costs, Sparking Economic Stability Concerns

Inflation in Pakistan has spiked for the second successive month as of December 2023, surpassing official predictions and ringing alarm bells for the nation’s economy. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics recorded a 29.66% rise in consumer prices compared to the previous year, overtaking the November figure of 29.23% and the median forecast of 29.05% projected in a Bloomberg survey.

The ongoing inflationary pressure, driven by International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed increases in energy costs and a weakening Pakistani currency, is exacerbating Pakistan’s economic challenges. The rise in inflation, despite record-high borrowing costs, indicates the existing measures to curb inflation are falling short, exposing the intricacies of managing economic policy amidst external and internal pressures.

Impact on Citizens and Economy

The surge in inflation is more than just a statistical increase. It significantly affects the cost of living for Pakistani citizens and poses substantial hurdles for economic stability and growth. Essential commodities have become unaffordable for many consumers as transport prices jumped 28.6% and food costs witnessed a 27.5% hike. The Pakistani rupee’s 20% depreciation against the dollar further escalates the cost of imported goods, adding pressure on consumer prices.

The central bank governor predicts the inflation rate will ease to around 20-22 percent in the 2024 financial year, aiming for a medium-term target of 5-7 percent. However, the unsustainability of budget deficits, sourced to borrowing to fund ever-rising current expenditures, highlights the urgent need for structural reforms and a reduction in current expenditure.

As 2024 dawns, Pakistan faces the arduous task of managing its soaring inflation amidst high borrowing costs and economic volatility. The unfolding scenario underscores the critical importance of effective macroeconomic management and structural reforms to ensure economic stability and sustainable growth.