Pakistan’s HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has rolled out an updated Affiliation Policy 2024, introducing stringent rules for universities and degree-awarding institutions. The revised policy demands these institutions obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the HEC before establishing any affiliation with public or private colleges. Existing affiliated colleges will now be subject to desk assessments by the HEC to retain their affiliation.

Noncompliance and Penalties

Under the new policy, institutions that fail to comply will face severe penalties, which include refusal to certify degrees and the imposition of disciplinary actions. Colleges found in violation of the policy rules may face disaffiliation, and the HEC will not recognize diplomas or records from students enrolled in programs that contravene its regulations.

New Restrictions on Affiliation

The policy has further restricted universities from affiliating new programs with colleges unless those programs have been operational at the university for a minimum of five years. This move is aimed at ensuring the quality of education and the credibility of the programs offered by the affiliated colleges.

HEC’s Online Portal for Transparency

To ensure an effective implementation of the policy, the HEC has launched an online portal where universities are required to list information about their current and past associated colleges. This platform will enable transparency and allow the HEC to keep track of the affiliations. The HEC has also advised students to verify the accreditation of Professional Degree Programs by the respective professional councils before enrolling. This advice comes in the wake of some institutions offering admission to unaccredited programs, risking students’ futures and resources.