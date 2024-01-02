Pakistan’s HEC Extends Deadline for Centralised IT Apprenticeship Test

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued a call to action for graduates in Computer Science (CS) and Information Technology (IT) to seize a potentially career-defining opportunity. With January 3 set as the extended deadline for applications, the centralised test for apprenticeships is on the horizon.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

This test, planned for January 7, aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry. By fostering the placement of talented IT students in leading IT companies, it is a concerted effort by HEC, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan IT Industry Association (PSHA), and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC).

A Platform for Aspiring IT Professionals

The centralised test will be conducted through the Virtual University Platform, open to students currently in their seventh semester of BS/BE computing or related disciplines. The objective is to provide these students with hands-on experience on the latest technologies, thereby enhancing their job prospects in both local and international markets. The test will evaluate their knowledge on a multitude of topics, including Operating Systems, Software Engineering, Data Structures, Networking, Programming, Databases, and Problem Solving/Analytics.

HEC Encourages Participation

HEC officials have urged the eligible candidates to capitalise on this opportunity. The initiative not only promises to equip students with industry-relevant knowledge and skills but also opens the door to apprenticeship opportunities with top IT firms in Pakistan. As the deadline approaches, the Commission is actively promoting the centralised test, hopeful that the test-takers of today will become the IT leaders of tomorrow.