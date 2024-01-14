Pakistan’s HEC Concludes Third National Faculty Development Programme

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), under the umbrella of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), recently concluded the third edition of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP). This training event, held from December 26, 2023, to January 11, 2024, in Karachi, Sindh, catered to 23 newly inducted faculty members from various public sector higher education institutions in the region. The initiative is part of the HEC’s comprehensive strategy to elevate the pedagogical prowess of faculty members and foster critical thinking among students.

Emphasizing Quality Education

Pakistan, with a significant proportion of its population under 24 years of age, recognizes the critical role of quality education in shaping its future. Despite a steady literacy rate of approximately 60 percent, the government continues to invest in various initiatives to bolster its education sector. A testament to this commitment is the allocation of about two percent of the total National Public Sector Development Program in the federal budget to education-related initiatives.

The Role of HEC and NAHE

The HEC is entrusted with the responsibility of funding, overseeing, and accrediting universities, with 202 such institutions under its purview. It encourages Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to establish Business Incubation Centers (BICs) to fortify academia-industry links, thereby driving innovation and economic growth. The HEC has also introduced policies to establish international campuses for Pakistani schools and funding opportunities for local researchers and scholars.

The NAHE, as part of the HEC, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of higher education by facilitating programs like the NFDP. The recently concluded third cohort of the NFDP saw faculty members undergoing training on a broad spectrum of topics. These included Effective Teaching and Learning, Course Design, Lesson Planning and Delivery, Assessment and Evaluation, Technology in Classroom, Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research, and Personal and Professional Development.

Implications for the Future

Ms. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE, who was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony, underscored the importance of impactful learning interventions. Such programs are designed to equip educators with the necessary tools and strategies to navigate teaching challenges and create a long-lasting and effective influence on their students.

The NFDP, and initiatives of its ilk, are instrumental in Pakistan’s education sector. By fostering a conducive learning environment and enhancing the skills of educators, these programs pave the way for a more enlightened future.