Agriculture

Pakistan’s Green Pakistan Initiative: Military’s Pivotal Role in Agricultural Overhaul Raises Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
In an ambitious bid to rejuvenate its obsolete agricultural sector, Pakistan is launching the Green Pakistan Initiative. The project involves leasing vast expanses of state-owned land, amounting to 4.8 million acres, in Punjab’s Cholistan desert. With the military having an influential stake in the project and the power to lease land to individuals or global firms, concerns are being raised about the potential impact on small-scale farmers and the transparency of profit distribution.

The Military’s Role in the Green Pakistan Initiative

The military’s substantial participation in the initiative, through a newly-formed economic council, has sparked a lively debate. While the government and some proponents argue that the military’s involvement could hasten the modernization of agriculture, critics express apprehension over potential conflicts of interest and the marginalization of smallholders. The military’s role could draw investors looking for stability, especially in the face of Pakistan’s strained economy seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. Still, it also stands the risk of sparking discontent among farmers.

(Read Also: Pakistan's Strategy Amid Financial Constraints: Empowering Ambassadors and Engaging Africa)

Revitalizing Pakistan’s Agricultural Sector

The Green Pakistan Initiative is seen as a critical turning point for Pakistan’s agriculture. The sector, which has suffered from poor market access, outdated practices, and climate change impacts like droughts and floods, is in dire need of an overhaul. The introduction of corporate farming under this initiative is seen as a potential panacea to increase crop yields and address food security for Pakistan’s 240 million population. The project has already attracted attention from foreign investors, including a $10 billion memorandum of understanding with Kuwait.

(Read Also: Pakistan to Make a Strong Presence at Heimtextil 2024 with Largest Pavilion)

Challenges and Concerns

Despite the promise of increased productivity and exports, the initiative has already faced legal hurdles. The Lahore High Court has questioned the constitutional validity of land transfers to the military. Moreover, concerns extend to local farmers who fear land confiscation and getting priced out of the initiative. The project also envisages the implementation of water-saving technologies in desert regions, addressing Pakistan’s high water usage for agriculture. As the Green Pakistan Initiative takes off, the challenges of ensuring equitable development are as crucial as the potential benefits it promises.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

