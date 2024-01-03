en English
Education

Pakistan’s First Teaching Licence Test Unveiled by Sindh Government

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Caretaker Sindh Government in Pakistan has launched the nation’s inaugural teaching licence test. This innovative initiative aims to bolster the quality of educators in public schools and elevate the teaching profession’s status, mirroring other skill-based sectors like medicine and law.

Spotlight on Quality Education

The policy, approved on May 25 of the preceding year, is the result of a year-long research and consultation process led by the Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development. It involved a comprehensive range of stakeholders, reflecting its inclusive and well-rounded approach. The policy’s central purpose is to attract talented individuals to the teaching profession and improve the pedagogical standards across the board.

Opportunities for BEd Graduates

This forward-thinking initiative has led to the creation of 400 grade-16 posts of ‘elementary teacher’ exclusively for graduates holding a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree of 2.5/4 years. The ones who pass the newly introduced licence test will be eligible for these posts, adhering to the provincial government’s recruitment rules.

Implementation and Future Prospects

The Sukkur Institute of Business Administration’s Testing Services is handling the online applications for the test, with a deadline set for January 11, 2024. The policy also permits existing full-time government school teachers to opt for the licensing exam to progress in their careers, while contractual teachers can expedite their regularization through the licensing process. Furthermore, the licence test will open up to BEd secondary (1.5 years) graduates in upcoming testing cycles. Additional teaching licences for secondary (grades 6-12) and primary (grades 1-5) levels are planned to be introduced in subsequent cycles, marking a significant step in Pakistan’s educational reform.

0
Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

