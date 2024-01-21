Pakistan's Finest Hour in Crisis Management: A Model for Others?

In an unexpected turn of events, Iran launched an attack on targets in the Panjgur district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, claiming to have obliterated two strongholds of the Sunni terror group Jaish al Adl. Pakistan, responding with indignation, characterized the Iranian offensive as an unwarranted violation of its airspace, and reciprocated with a counterstrike in Iran's Sistan Baluchestan province.

A History of Strained Relations

The rapport between the two countries has been precarious over the years, teetering on the edge due to disparate perspectives on regional and international issues, as well as the Shia-Sunni divide. Regardless, both nations have consistently professed a commitment to maintaining cordial neighborly relations, and efforts are underway to defuse the escalating tension.

72 Hours of Crisis Management

This sudden attack presented Pakistan with a unique security crisis. It required an immediate, defensive response that would not spark further escalation. Pakistan rose to the occasion, forming a coordinated approach that involved diplomatic skill, a calculated military response, and a successful mission accomplishment without escalating to war. The crisis was diffused within 72 hours, showcasing Pakistan's quick and efficient response capabilities, particularly in handling an unexpected crisis.

Commending the Victor

Senator Mushahid Hussain applauded Pakistan's approach, labeling it as the country's 'finest hour in crisis management'. He lauded the Chief of Army Staff and his command for their roles in the crisis resolution. The Senator also emphasized the excellent cooperation among the armed forces, government departments, and the citizens of Pakistan.

Senator Hussain further emphasized Pakistan's significant victimization by 21st-century terrorism and advocated for collective action against it. He expressed confidence that Pakistan's crisis management model could serve as a guide for others and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in regional conflict resolution.