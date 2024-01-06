Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet Forms Committee to Probe May 9 Incidents

In an assertive response to the disquieting incidents of May 9, 2023, the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan has convened a Cabinet Committee for an extensive inquiry. The five-member committee has been entrusted with the task of dissecting the sequence of events to unearth the key players involved, including the masterminds, planners, facilitators, and executors. Simultaneously, the committee is tasked with analyzing the root causes and assigning responsibility for these incidents, which saw public and private properties bear the brunt of violent onslaughts.

(Read Also: Pakistan Information Commission: HEC Must Disclose Suspension Orders)

Committee Mandate and Composition

Helmed by the Minister for Law and Justice, the committee comprises the Minister for Interior, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Minister for Human Rights. The cabinet also retains the provision to co-opt any additional members as required. This collective of diverse portfolios is expected to bring a multidimensional perspective to the investigation, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the incidents.

Terms of Reference

The Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) extend beyond a mere reiteration of the incidents. They are designed to evaluate the immediate and long-term implications of these incidents on national security and public sentiment. Armed with these insights, the committee aims to suggest preventive measures to forestall any similar breaches to national security in the future. Moreover, the ToRs encompass recommendations to enhance the legal framework, thereby strengthening the nation’s deterrent against recurrence of such events.

Path Ahead

The Ministry of Interior will provide secretarial support, ensuring the smooth functioning of the committee’s operations. With a stringent timeline set, the committee is expected to submit its comprehensive report to the Cabinet within a fortnight. This report, expected to shed light on the darker corners of the May 9 incidents, will then guide the government’s course of action in preventing any future such incidents.

