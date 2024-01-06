en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet Forms Committee to Probe May 9 Incidents

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet Forms Committee to Probe May 9 Incidents

In an assertive response to the disquieting incidents of May 9, 2023, the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan has convened a Cabinet Committee for an extensive inquiry. The five-member committee has been entrusted with the task of dissecting the sequence of events to unearth the key players involved, including the masterminds, planners, facilitators, and executors. Simultaneously, the committee is tasked with analyzing the root causes and assigning responsibility for these incidents, which saw public and private properties bear the brunt of violent onslaughts.

(Read Also: Pakistan Information Commission: HEC Must Disclose Suspension Orders)

Committee Mandate and Composition

Helmed by the Minister for Law and Justice, the committee comprises the Minister for Interior, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Minister for Human Rights. The cabinet also retains the provision to co-opt any additional members as required. This collective of diverse portfolios is expected to bring a multidimensional perspective to the investigation, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the incidents.

Terms of Reference

The Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) extend beyond a mere reiteration of the incidents. They are designed to evaluate the immediate and long-term implications of these incidents on national security and public sentiment. Armed with these insights, the committee aims to suggest preventive measures to forestall any similar breaches to national security in the future. Moreover, the ToRs encompass recommendations to enhance the legal framework, thereby strengthening the nation’s deterrent against recurrence of such events.

(Read Also: Pakistan Information Commission: HEC Must Disclose Suspension Orders)

Path Ahead

The Ministry of Interior will provide secretarial support, ensuring the smooth functioning of the committee’s operations. With a stringent timeline set, the committee is expected to submit its comprehensive report to the Cabinet within a fortnight. This report, expected to shed light on the darker corners of the May 9 incidents, will then guide the government’s course of action in preventing any future such incidents.

Read More

0
Pakistan Security
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
1 hour ago
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
In the heart of South Asia, a political storm brews in Pakistan, bringing its democratic values into question with the jailing of opposition leaders. A contentious issue that has stirred the nation and drawn international attention, the arrests typically follow allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and other illegal activities. The opposition, however, views these
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
3 hours ago
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
4 hours ago
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
Pakistani Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Skirmish: A Symbol of Ongoing Security Challenges
2 hours ago
Pakistani Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Skirmish: A Symbol of Ongoing Security Challenges
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
3 hours ago
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
3 hours ago
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Latest Headlines
World News
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
12 seconds
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
14 seconds
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
37 seconds
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
6 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
6 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
6 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
6 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
7 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
8 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app