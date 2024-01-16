Pakistan's FBR Defers Plan to Punish Tax Non-Filers by Blocking SIM Cards, Utilities

On a surprising turn of events, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Pakistan has decided to postpone its decision to implement stringent measures against individuals who have not filed their income tax returns. The FBR was initially considering enforcing Section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, a move that would have allowed the agency to coerce non-compliant taxpayers into filing their returns by disabling their mobile phones or SIM cards, and discontinuing their electricity or gas connections.

FBR's Tactics for Tax Compliance

The FBR had planned to use these measures as a means to encourage non-filers to appear on the active taxpayers' list. This strategy, while seemingly severe, was an attempt to apply pressure on those evading their civic duty and bring them into the fold of the tax system. The move was aligned with the FBR's mandate to enhance Pakistan's tax net and increase the number of tax filers in the country.

Potential Legal Challenges

However, the FBR's plan has hit a roadblock. Concerns over potential legal challenges that could arise from taking such actions have led the agency to delay these measures. The FBR's tactics, while aimed at increasing tax compliance, were seen as potentially infringing on the rights of citizens, which could lead to legal battles and public uproar.

Looking Ahead

Despite this setback, the FBR is not backing down. The organization intends to proceed with enforcing compliance following the publication of the Active Income Tax List, which is expected by March 1. Prior to this decision, the FBR had issued final notices to non-filers, warning them of the impending blocking of their mobile SIM cards and phones, as well as the disconnection of utilities, during January 2024. It remains to be seen how these measures will be received by the non-filing population and whether the FBR's strategy will yield the desired results.