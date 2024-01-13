en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Pakistan’s Farm Tractor Production and Sales Soar Alongside Successful Wheat Sowing Season

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Pakistan’s Farm Tractor Production and Sales Soar Alongside Successful Wheat Sowing Season

In a striking show of agricultural progress, Pakistan has observed a substantial rise in domestic farm tractor production and sales during July-December 2023. The period marked a 67.51% growth in production and a 103.34% surge in sales compared to the corresponding period the previous year. These numbers emanate from the data provided by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Leaders in Tractor Production

The tractor production landscape was dominated by Massey Ferguson, which led the production with 15,258 tractors. This figure represents a staggering 105.35% rise from their last year’s numbers. Alongside this production surge, the company also reported a 139.62% increase in sales, with 15,099 tractors sold. Not far behind was Fiat, witnessing an increase in production by 25.33%, assembling 8,325 tractors.

Successful Wheat Sowing Season

The boost in tractor production and sales can be traced back to the successful wheat sowing season in Pakistan. The country exceeded its cultivation targets by 102.67%, indicating a strong agricultural season. Punjab, the largest wheat-producing province, surpassed its sowing targets by 103.09%, cultivating over 16.48 million acres. Sindh followed suit, achieving 106.66% of its targets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also met 100% of their wheat sowing targets.

Implications for the Agricultural Sector

The overall successful wheat sowing across 22.81 million acres suggests a robust agricultural season ahead. This success is mirrored in the increased demand for farm tractors, reinforcing the correlation between a strong agricultural season and the growth of the domestic farm machinery industry. The recent surge in tractor production and sales is an encouraging sign of agricultural fortitude and is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy in the forthcoming financial year.

0
Agriculture Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
Vietnam Receives First Payment for Carbon Credits from World Bank: A Milestone for Sustainable Forestry
In an unprecedented stride for environmental sustainability, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) received its first Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA) payment from the World Bank (WB). The payment, measuring up to a remarkable 41.2 million USD, represents 80% of the contract value. The pending balance, amounting to 10.3 million USD, is set
Vietnam Receives First Payment for Carbon Credits from World Bank: A Milestone for Sustainable Forestry
Indiana Moves to Ban Adversarial Countries from Purchasing Farmland
2 hours ago
Indiana Moves to Ban Adversarial Countries from Purchasing Farmland
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management
2 hours ago
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
16 mins ago
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
Harsh Weather Conditions Challenge Black Sea Fishermen, Triggering Fish Price Surge
25 mins ago
Harsh Weather Conditions Challenge Black Sea Fishermen, Triggering Fish Price Surge
US Government Shutdown Threat Raises Concerns for Agricultural Businesses
55 mins ago
US Government Shutdown Threat Raises Concerns for Agricultural Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
4 seconds
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
33 seconds
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
2 mins
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
4 mins
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
4 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
Historic Milestone at CES 2024: Autonomous Racing Triumphs
4 mins
Historic Milestone at CES 2024: Autonomous Racing Triumphs
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
5 mins
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
Utah Legislative Session: Controversial Bills on DEI, Transgender Rights, and Education
5 mins
Utah Legislative Session: Controversial Bills on DEI, Transgender Rights, and Education
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
6 mins
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app