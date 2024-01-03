Pakistan’s Exports Surge: Economic Recovery and Growth on the Horizon

Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Investment, recently affirmed his commitment to boosting the nation’s export potential and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth. This commitment comes on the heels of a report indicating a significant 22.2% uptick in Pakistan’s exports in December 2023, reaching a total of 2.812 billion dollars. This increase signals a recovery and a positive momentum, with the exports for the month of December hitting an impressive 2.8 billion dollars.

Trade Deficit Drops, Exports Surge

The country’s trade deficit fell by 34.29% during the first half of the current fiscal year 2024, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The trade deficit for July-December 2023 was recorded at 11.148 billion dollars, compared to a deficit of 16.965 billion dollars for the same period in 2022. The deficit was further reduced by 13.43% month-on-month from 1.966 billion dollars in November 2023 to 1.702 billion dollars in December 2023.

Government Policies and Business Resilience

Dr. Ejaz attributes this success to the government’s continual efforts and the resilience of Pakistani businesses amidst challenging economic circumstances. He expressed optimism that with the implementation of the new Industry Policy under the SIFC (Strategic Investment Framework for Competitiveness) framework, Pakistan is on course to meet its export target of 3 billion dollars per month.

A Clear Upward Trajectory

The country’s exports have recovered and are on a clear upward trajectory, reaching an impressive 2.8 billion dollars in December 2023. The year-on-year deficit dropped by 40.13% to 1.702 billion dollars in December 2023, compared to a trade deficit of 2.843 billion dollars in December 2022. With these figures, Pakistan’s future in the international trade market appears promising.