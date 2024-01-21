Pakistan's Establishment Division Raises Concerns Over Proposed Pension Reforms

In a recent development, Pakistan's Establishment Division has voiced concerns over the proposed pension reforms by the Finance Division. The Division opines that these changes could adversely affect government employees, especially those who receive promotions later in their careers.

Proposed Reforms and Potential Impacts

The Finance Division's proposal seeks to manage the growing pension load on the national budget. The plan is to calculate a gross pension at 70% of the average pensionable emoluments from the last 36 months of service. The Establishment Division, however, contends that this approach could lead to lower pensions for employees promoted in their final service year, as their increased income would not be fully accounted for in the pension computation.

Critiques and Recommendations

The Division also criticizes the proposition of early retirement penalties and the dismissal of the annual pay increase in the proposal. As an alternative solution, they suggest raising the retirement age from 60 to 62 to diminish pension liabilities.

The Pension Cost Dilemma

The Pay and Pension Commission has backed these alterations due to the escalating costs of pensions, which could surpass Rs1 trillion shortly. Moreover, the Ministry of Defence has expressed concerns about the reforms, stipulating that retired armed forces personnel should not be subjected to discrimination.

A high-ranking government official has proposed the introduction of performance-based promotions to boost efficiency in government departments. The official also underscored the wage gap between public and private sectors and stressed the significance of pensions as a vital financial safety net for government employees after retirement.