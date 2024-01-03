Pakistan’s Escalating Gender Violence: A 2023 Analysis

In 2023, the metropolitan city of Karachi witnessed over 500 instances of sexual assault on women and underage girls, coupled with a staggering 4,042 cases of physical assault. This surge in gender-based violence underscores the grim state of women’s safety in Pakistan, a country ranked 142 out of 146 in the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Rising Violence and a Deepening Gender Gap

The WEF’s ‘health and survival’ benchmark reflects the dire predicament of women in Pakistan. One tragic incident that shook the nation was the murder of a young girl in Kohistan. Her family executed her due to a local jirga’s verdict over a falsified video, bringing to the forefront the frightening challenges women and girls face in the country.

Child Abuse and the Plight of the Innocent

A report by the Islamabad-based NGO Sahil disclosed a shocking daily average of 12 children falling victim to sexual abuse. In the first half of 2023 alone, 2,227 cases were recorded. This alarming figure amplifies the urgency to protect Pakistan’s children from the clutches of such appalling crimes.

Persistent Inaction and Societal Failure

Political parties often use women’s rights as a talking point, but tangible action against rape, assault, sexual harassment, underage marriages, and forced conversions remains inadequate. The continuing prevalence of ‘honour killings’, acid attacks, and unsafe conditions for women at home and in public spaces signify a broader societal failure. The recent protests by Baloch women in Islamabad over their missing loved ones, met with arrests and denial by the state, further expose the ruling elite’s dismissive attitude towards women’s issues.

To address this crisis, Pakistan needs to extend its efforts beyond the legal sphere. The country must confront the social and cultural norms that perpetuate gender-based violence. This includes challenging gender stereotypes, promoting equality, and educating both genders about violence and patriarchy. It is only by fostering a culture of consent and equality that Pakistan can hope to improve the safety and dignity of its women and girls.