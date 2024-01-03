en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Escalating Gender Violence: A 2023 Analysis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Pakistan’s Escalating Gender Violence: A 2023 Analysis

In 2023, the metropolitan city of Karachi witnessed over 500 instances of sexual assault on women and underage girls, coupled with a staggering 4,042 cases of physical assault. This surge in gender-based violence underscores the grim state of women’s safety in Pakistan, a country ranked 142 out of 146 in the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Rising Violence and a Deepening Gender Gap

The WEF’s ‘health and survival’ benchmark reflects the dire predicament of women in Pakistan. One tragic incident that shook the nation was the murder of a young girl in Kohistan. Her family executed her due to a local jirga’s verdict over a falsified video, bringing to the forefront the frightening challenges women and girls face in the country.

Child Abuse and the Plight of the Innocent

A report by the Islamabad-based NGO Sahil disclosed a shocking daily average of 12 children falling victim to sexual abuse. In the first half of 2023 alone, 2,227 cases were recorded. This alarming figure amplifies the urgency to protect Pakistan’s children from the clutches of such appalling crimes.

Persistent Inaction and Societal Failure

Political parties often use women’s rights as a talking point, but tangible action against rape, assault, sexual harassment, underage marriages, and forced conversions remains inadequate. The continuing prevalence of ‘honour killings’, acid attacks, and unsafe conditions for women at home and in public spaces signify a broader societal failure. The recent protests by Baloch women in Islamabad over their missing loved ones, met with arrests and denial by the state, further expose the ruling elite’s dismissive attitude towards women’s issues.

To address this crisis, Pakistan needs to extend its efforts beyond the legal sphere. The country must confront the social and cultural norms that perpetuate gender-based violence. This includes challenging gender stereotypes, promoting equality, and educating both genders about violence and patriarchy. It is only by fostering a culture of consent and equality that Pakistan can hope to improve the safety and dignity of its women and girls.

0
Pakistan Society
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kasur Police Force Recognized for Successful Operation and Commitment to Public Safety

By Rizwan Shah

Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Property Dispute Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Malakan, Havelian

By Rizwan Shah

University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme

By Rizwan Shah

Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues ...
@Business · 12 mins
Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues ...
heart comment 0
Doctor Fatally Shot in Qila Abdullah District: Investigation Underway Amid Public Outcry

By Rizwan Shah

Doctor Fatally Shot in Qila Abdullah District: Investigation Underway Amid Public Outcry
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests

By Rizwan Shah

44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
Pakistan’s Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Karachi Sees Minor Increase in Local Cement Sales and Major Boost in Exports in H1 FY24

By Rizwan Shah

Karachi Sees Minor Increase in Local Cement Sales and Major Boost in Exports in H1 FY24
Latest Headlines
World News
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
1 min
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
1 min
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
2 mins
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
2 mins
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
2 mins
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
2 mins
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app