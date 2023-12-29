en English
Pakistan’s Economic Woes: Missed Fiscal Targets Signal Need for Reform

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
As the fiscal year 2023 drew to a close, the State Bank of Pakistan’s report painted a stark picture of the country’s economy. Despite concerted efforts, Pakistan fell significantly short of its fiscal and primary surplus targets. The primary surplus, a key indicator of fiscal health, represents the difference between government revenues and expenditures, excluding interest on debt. The report’s revelations echo the reality of an economy under strain, where revenues failed to cover spending, or expenditures surpassed the planned limits.

Forex Reserves and Inflation

Adding to the fiscal concerns, the country’s foreign exchange reserves dwindled by $1.16 billion to stand at $31.14 billion, impacted by pending import bills and a decrease in forex reserves. The Bangladesh Bank now faces the onerous task of rebuilding reserves to satisfy IMF conditions. A doubled financial account deficit in January sparked alarm, with forex reserves plummeting amidst a dollar crisis. The current reserves can cover nearly five months of the country’s imports if imports remain within the $6 billion range. However, this reserve coverage may decrease when other loan repayments are factored in.

Inflation and Economic Contraction

Pakistan’s inflation rate, which hit its highest level in FY23, is projected to ease to around 20-22% in the 2024 financial year, as per the central bank governor’s report. Coupled with this, the South Asian economy experienced a contraction in real GDP to 0.2% in FY23. The nation’s currency dipped to historical lows until a $3 billion IMF bailout in July averted an imminent sovereign default.

Stabilizing Measures and the Road Ahead

Despite the bleak economic landscape, there have been attempts to stabilize the $350 billion economy through fiscal and policy measures implemented before and after the bailout. These efforts are especially critical as Pakistan approaches a pivotal national election on February 8. The failure to meet these fiscal targets is a wake-up call, underscoring the need for fiscal consolidation and comprehensive economic reforms to bolster Pakistan’s financial standing.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

