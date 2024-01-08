en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pakistan’s Economic Challenges: A Call for Consensus on Reforms

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Pakistan’s Economic Challenges: A Call for Consensus on Reforms

As Pakistan grapples with economic hurdles, its interim government is taking strides towards a more stable future, invigorated by recent constitutional amendments. In an effort to bolster the nation’s economic prospects, several initiatives have been rolled out, including reforms in privatisation, improved power sector governance, refined exchange rate management, and the facilitation of business visas. Additionally, forex liberalisation for IT companies is now a reality, and a special tribunal has been instituted to monitor privatisation transactions.

Positive Stock Exchange Reports Amid Economic Challenges

Despite favourable reports from the stock exchange, these improvements require the sustenance an elected government can provide. Politicians are being called upon to devise economic stability plans, with a particular emphasis on curbing public spending. Notable figures in this endeavour include Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who have put forth agendas dedicated to reducing federal expenditures.

Addressing Fiscal Risks and Public Sector Enterprises

The government’s fiscal risk assessment reveals significant exposure to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and circular debt in the energy sectors. This situation demands a political consensus on privatisation and power sector restructuring. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been working tirelessly to attract foreign direct investments, but domestic investors’ concerns need equal attention.

Historical Precedents and the Need for Renewed Consensus

Historical occurrences from the 1990s show that political parties have successfully reached consensus on economic measures in the past. The current situation necessitates a similar unity on managing federal government spending and initiating reforms. The path to economic stability in Pakistan hinges on reaching a consensus on public spending restraint, the privatisation of state-owned enterprises, and a radical restructuring of the power sector. The potential benefits of privatising 85 commercial SOEs across various economic sectors offer a promising prospect, underscoring the need for a new policy to restructure the power sector.

0
Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
ABDL Enters Premium Gin Market with Launch of Zoya Special Batch Gin
In a significant stride towards diversifying its product range, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) has ventured into the premium gin market with the introduction of its latest offering, Zoya Special Batch Gin. This move marks the inauguration of the company’s ‘PremBrands’ vertical, a platform devoted to delivering high-end, luxurious products. Introducing Zoya: A Confluence
ABDL Enters Premium Gin Market with Launch of Zoya Special Batch Gin
Belt and Road Group Launches Operations in Qatar, Promising Boost in Chinese Investments
5 mins ago
Belt and Road Group Launches Operations in Qatar, Promising Boost in Chinese Investments
Indonesian Fintech KOMUNAL Raises $5.5M in Series A+ Funding Round
6 mins ago
Indonesian Fintech KOMUNAL Raises $5.5M in Series A+ Funding Round
CosmoSteel Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend Payout Plan
3 mins ago
CosmoSteel Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend Payout Plan
DLF Records Rs 7,200 Crore Sale in Gurugram Luxury Apartments Pre-Launch
4 mins ago
DLF Records Rs 7,200 Crore Sale in Gurugram Luxury Apartments Pre-Launch
Titan's Revenue Grows by 22% YoY in Q3FY24, Outperforms Across Segments
4 mins ago
Titan's Revenue Grows by 22% YoY in Q3FY24, Outperforms Across Segments
Latest Headlines
World News
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
30 seconds
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
47 seconds
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
3 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
3 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
4 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
5 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
5 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
6 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
6 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app