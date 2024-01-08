Pakistan’s Economic Challenges: A Call for Consensus on Reforms

As Pakistan grapples with economic hurdles, its interim government is taking strides towards a more stable future, invigorated by recent constitutional amendments. In an effort to bolster the nation’s economic prospects, several initiatives have been rolled out, including reforms in privatisation, improved power sector governance, refined exchange rate management, and the facilitation of business visas. Additionally, forex liberalisation for IT companies is now a reality, and a special tribunal has been instituted to monitor privatisation transactions.

Positive Stock Exchange Reports Amid Economic Challenges

Despite favourable reports from the stock exchange, these improvements require the sustenance an elected government can provide. Politicians are being called upon to devise economic stability plans, with a particular emphasis on curbing public spending. Notable figures in this endeavour include Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who have put forth agendas dedicated to reducing federal expenditures.

Addressing Fiscal Risks and Public Sector Enterprises

The government’s fiscal risk assessment reveals significant exposure to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and circular debt in the energy sectors. This situation demands a political consensus on privatisation and power sector restructuring. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been working tirelessly to attract foreign direct investments, but domestic investors’ concerns need equal attention.

Historical Precedents and the Need for Renewed Consensus

Historical occurrences from the 1990s show that political parties have successfully reached consensus on economic measures in the past. The current situation necessitates a similar unity on managing federal government spending and initiating reforms. The path to economic stability in Pakistan hinges on reaching a consensus on public spending restraint, the privatisation of state-owned enterprises, and a radical restructuring of the power sector. The potential benefits of privatising 85 commercial SOEs across various economic sectors offer a promising prospect, underscoring the need for a new policy to restructure the power sector.