Pakistan's Corporate Landscape Flourishes with 2,095 New Companies

In December 2023, a significant shift was witnessed in Pakistan's corporate landscape as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,095 new companies. This move escalated the total number of companies to 209,604, aggregating a capitalization of Rs 2.6 billion. In the wide array of these companies, private limited companies lead the charge, constituting 57% of the total, followed closely by single-member companies at 41%. The remaining 2% comprised of an eclectic mix of public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, limited liability partnerships, and foreign companies.

Foreign Companies and Investment

Notably, three foreign companies planted their roots in Pakistan's fertile business soil, contributing to a total of 99 foreign applicants registering through eServices. This follows the precedent set in the first half of 2023 when Pakistan caught the eye of the global market, ranking third with 3,395 new firms registered by foreign investors. Foreign investment has been recorded in 62 of the freshly minted companies, with notable contributions from powerhouse nations including China, Afghanistan, the US, Nigeria, Denmark, Germany, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Leading Sectors

The trading sector emerged as the frontrunner in the race of new incorporations, leaving behind its peers in information technology, services, real estate development and construction, among others. This indicates a thriving entrepreneurial spirit in the trading sector, ready to leverage the opportunities offered by the evolving market.

SECP's Integration

The SECP's integration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other provincial departments has played a pivotal role in this upward trajectory. It facilitated 2,036 companies in obtaining National Tax Number (NTN) registration and various other registrations with government bodies, thereby streamlining the process and fostering a conducive environment for business growth.

In its endeavor to promote financial literacy, the SECP conducted an interactive session for Shariah scholars as part of its 'Jamapunji' initiative. The scholars were enlightened about the regulatory role of SECP, legal frameworks to regulate investment schemes, and methodologies to identify fraudulent schemes. This initiative underscores the SECP's commitment to fostering a transparent and robust financial ecosystem.