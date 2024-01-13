Pakistan’s COAS Witnesses Successful Testing of Air Defence Systems and Inaugurates NASTP Silicon

General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, demonstrated his commitment towards modernizing the country’s defense mechanisms by attending Exercise Al-Bayza-III, 2024 at Sonmiani. The exercise marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s defense history, with the testing of multiple air defense weapon systems, including the inaugural fire of the high to medium air defense weapon system (HIMADS).

Operational Readiness and Precision of the Corps of Army Air Defence

The exercise served as a testament to the operational readiness and precision of the Corps of Army Air Defence. HIMADS demonstrated its capabilities by engaging targets at maximum ranges. Other systems like LOMAD, SHORADs, and ESHORADs also showcased their proficiency through integrated fire and battle maneuvers. The COAS expressed his appreciation for these achievements.

High-Level Military Participation and Tribute to the Martyrs

Key military figures, including the Corps Commander Karachi and Commander Army Air Defence, were present at the event. The COAS also visited the Army Air Defence Center, paying his respects to the martyrs of the Armed Forces. An important development was the installation of Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal as the Colonel Commandant of the Army Air Defence Corps.

Inauguration of the Second Chapter of NASTP Silicon

General Munir also attended the launch of the second chapter of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon in Karachi. Acknowledging the strategic importance of NASTP, the COAS emphasized its role in fostering technological advancement and self-reliance. The Chief of Air Staff shared a vision for NASTP to become a leading center in Aerospace, Cyber, and IT, contributing to Pakistan’s socio-economic, security, and scientific development.