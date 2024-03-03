Pakistan's Climate Resilient WASH Sector: A Vital Step Towards Sustainable Development Goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Ensuring that Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure and services are sustainable, safe, and resilient to climate change impacts is critical for making communities in Pakistan climate-resilient. Thus, building climate resilience of the country's WASH sector is vital to achieve other UN sustainable goals including good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, and climate action, highlighted Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, spokesperson of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

However, "all-out efforts are being taken at all levels to make the country's WASH-related facilities climate-resilient for achieving sustained delivery of the public service of safe water and sanitation, particularly during disaster situations," he added. The ministry official, who is also involved in advocacy and public sensitization programmes and activities for the climate-resilient WASH sector in Pakistan, noted that climate impacts were already being felt more severely in resource-poor developing countries including Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Identifying Climate Threats to WASH

"Identifying climate threats to WASH infrastructure, services, and communities is the foremost coping measure," the official added. The ministry has engaged and coordinated with stakeholders including Unicef, Wateraid-Pakistan, and other non-governmental organisations not only to identify the risks posed to WASH services by climate change but also to develop evidence-based solutions to deal with the devastating impacts of climate change on the country's WASH infrastructure, facilities. This collaboration ensures that services regarding water, sanitation, and hygiene remain uninterrupted.

Protecting Vulnerable Populations

Quoting from reports of Unicef, the ministry official said that around 450 million children live in areas marked as high or extremely high water vulnerability. By 2040, almost 1 in 4 children will be living in areas of extremely high water stress. "When disasters hit, they can destroy or contaminate entire water supplies in these high or extremely high water vulnerability areas, aggravating further the risk of water-borne diseases, mainly diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid to which children are particularly vulnerable," he explained.

The spokesperson highlighted that making water supply and sanitation systems that can withstand climate change impacts can help save lives of millions, particularly women, elderly people, and children every year dying of various water-borne diseases.

Policy Implementation Measures

Talking about various policy implementation measures to address the climate change impacts on the country's water and sanitation infrastructure and facilities, the ministry official said that a variety of solutions were being promoted and supported for their implementation in collaboration with provincial and local governments to mitigate climate-related risks to WASH systems. These included reviewing and altering the location or design of a water point or latrine (to make them flood- or cyclone-proof), or promoting renewable energy instead of diesel. "Such changes are vital to ensure that the water point or the latrine continues to be functional and accessible for decades, even after extreme weather events," he elaborated.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of adapting to the effects of climate change on the WASH sector and making it climate-resilient through viable and result-oriented programmes and projects to help protect children's health and save their lives. Efforts are also being taken by the ministry to prioritize climate-related risks based on assessments and identify technologies and infrastructures to improve the climate resilience of the country's water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector, with major focus on coping measures for adopting water and sanitation safety plans for the country's rural and urban areas, which grapple with significant shortages of safe water supplies.