Pakistan

Pakistan’s Civil Defense Department Cracks Down on Illegal Gas Operations

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
Pakistan's Civil Defense Department Cracks Down on Illegal Gas Operations

In 2023, the Civil Defense Department in Faisalabad, Pakistan, launched an aggressive campaign against illegal gas decanting operations. The department registered a resounding total of 371 cases and sealed off 502 shops involved in this unauthorized activity. This initiative also witnessed the confiscation of a variety of machinery integral to the illegal gas business.

Annual Performance Report

Civil Defense Officer, Rana Muhammad Abbas, unveiled the annual performance report, which highlighted the department’s relentless pursuit of illegal fuel-related activities. The crackdown encompassed illicit sale of loose petrol, with 274 petrol dispensers/digital scales and 154 filling machines seized during the year. The department’s enforcement extended to petrol agencies and shops, with 132 of them being sealed in the duration of the year.

Enforcement and Preparedness

Beyond policing illegal activities, the Civil Defense Department showed an equal commitment to emergency preparedness and public safety training. A total of 230 firefighting and first aid classes were conducted, arming over 11,000 individuals from educational institutions, industrial and commercial sectors, and government offices with vital emergency response skills. This well-rounded approach aimed to suppress illegal fuel operations while bolstering community safety and emergency response capabilities.

Inspections and Penalties

Furthering their mission towards a safer environment, the department also carried out inspections of fire safety/firefighting arrangements at various establishments. In cases of negligence or non-compliance, the department served notices and forwarded challans to courts. As a result, a significant fine worth Rs 2.4 million was imposed on violators, serving as a stern reminder of the consequences of illegal activities and non-compliance.

Pakistan Safety
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

