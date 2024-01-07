en English
Business

Pakistan’s Central Bank Infuses Rs1.25 Trillion to Address Liquidity Shortage

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Pakistan’s Central Bank Infuses Rs1.25 Trillion to Address Liquidity Shortage

In an attempt to address a liquidity shortage and support the government’s financing needs arising from its budget deficit, Pakistan’s central bank has injected a substantial amount of Rs1.25 trillion into the banking system. This massive infusion, carried out through open market operations (OMOs), is targeted at banks that conduct both conventional and Shariah-compliant lending.

Reducing Government Reliance on Bank Borrowing

The government is currently grappling with significant interest payment responsibilities and costs related to employee salaries and retiree pensions, which has led to a reliance on bank borrowing. However, with this latest move by the central bank, there is a significant decrease in the Karachi Inter-bank Offered Rate (Kibor), a benchmark interest rate. This suggests a potential reduction in the government’s dependence on bank borrowing.

Maintaining the Policy Rate Amid Inflation Concerns

Since July 2023, the central bank has held its policy rate steady at 22%, a move intended to control inflation, which hit a high of 29.7% in December 2023. This high rate has dampened private sector borrowing. However, projections show a potential reduction in the policy rate by seven percentage points to 15% by the end of December 2024. Such a decrease could stimulate private sector credit demand for new projects and expansions.

The IMF’s Advice and the Federal Board of Revenue’s Role

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Pakistani government against borrowing directly from the central bank. Despite higher revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue, government expenses have necessitated continued borrowing from banks. In response to the high-interest rates, the private sector has been retiring debt rather than borrowing, leading to a significant reduction in borrowing compared to the previous year.

Business Economy Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

