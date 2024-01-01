en English
Agriculture

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distribution

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distribution

In a recent unprecedented move, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has taken decisive steps to address the ongoing shortage and black marketing of Urea fertilizer in the country, a situation that has been threatening food security and causing distress among farmers. During a high-profile meeting in Islamabad, Kakar underscored the importance of easy and convenient delivery of Urea to satiate agricultural needs.

Crackdown on Urea Hoarding and Profiteering

In a bid to protect the interests of farmers, Kakar issued a stern warning to those involved in hoarding and the illegal profiteering of Urea. He instructed that stringent measures should be taken against these offenders, ensuring they face legal consequences. The government, he stressed, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards individuals who take advantage of farmers through such malpractices.

Vigilant Monitoring of Supply and Demand

Amid concerns of Urea shortages and exploitation, the Prime Minister ordered vigilant monitoring of the fertilizer’s supply and demand dynamics. This is a crucial measure aimed at maintaining a steady flow of Urea in the market and preventing illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing.

Inter-Ministerial Collaboration for Urea Management

In a show of inter-ministerial collaboration, Kakar directed federal ministries to share data on Urea production and supply with provincial governments. This step is expected to aid in the prevention of hoarding and ensure a smooth supply of Urea to farmers.

In a significant announcement, it was disclosed that Pakistan plans to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea to maintain a buffer stock. This move is seen as a strategic step to prevent any future shortages and to ensure the steady availability of Urea for agricultural needs.

The high-level meeting saw the participation of key officials including the Federal Minister for Finance, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, the Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, the Minister for National Food Security, Kausar Abdullah Malik, and the Minister for Commerce, Gohar Ejaz, along with caretaker provincial Chief Ministers and other authorities.

Agriculture
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

