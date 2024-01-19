Pakistan's CAA Introduces New Airport Charge for Improved Services

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has implemented a new airport charge for travelers embarking on domestic flights from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. Starting January, a fee of Rs 100 will be collected from passengers by the airlines during the booking process. This additional fee is earmarked for the maintenance and enhancement of airport services and infrastructure.

Mandatory Fee for Improved Airport Services

In a recent notification from the CAA, the institution made it clear that this newly introduced charge is an integral part of its efforts to streamline operations and elevate the quality of services in Pakistan's aviation sector. The revenue generated from this fee is intended for the upkeep and improvement of domestic airports. With airlines tasked with collecting this designated charge, passengers are encouraged to factor in this additional cost in their travel budgets.

Enhancing Security Measures Alongside New Charges

Alongside the introduction of this fee, the CAA is also set to bolster security measures at major airports throughout Pakistan. The organization plans to install 28 state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines as part of its security enhancement initiative. This measure, coupled with the new airport charge, underscores the CAA's commitment to providing a secure and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Travelers' Responses May Vary

The response from the traveling public to the introduction of this fee is expected to be mixed. While some might understand and appreciate the fee as a necessary step towards better airport amenities, others may perceive it as an unwelcome increase in travel costs. Regardless, the CAA's focus remains firmly on modernizing airports and enhancing the overall passenger experience.