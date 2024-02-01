Pakistani Universities Rally in Solidarity with Kashmir: A Stand for Freedom

In the bustling campus of Sukkur IBA University, a sea of supporters assembled to stage a rally, a day ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The rally, held under the powerful motto "Kashmir will become Pakistan", was a stirring show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The demonstration was a collective effort of university teachers, students, and staff, all united under a common cause.

A Unifying Speech

The rally was marked by an impassioned speech by Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Asif Shaikh, who reaffirmed the university's commitment to stand with the Kashmiri people. His words echoed the room as he talked about fighting for freedom, emphasizing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The Vice Chancellor's speech not only underlined the unity of the university with the Kashmiris but also projected a clear message of determination and resilience.

A Wave of Solidarity

But the wave of solidarity was not limited to Sukkur IBA University alone. In a similar gesture of support, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, positioned at Khairpur Campus, also organized a solidarity event. The function was another testament to the widespread empathy and unity with the Kashmiri population, further solidifying the bond between the two regions. The universities' collective stand was a clear reflection of the broader sentiment of the Pakistani nation.

The Broader Implications

The rallies held at these educational institutions go beyond mere expressions of support. They represent the broader implications of the Kashmir issue on Pakistan's socio-political landscape. Through their actions, these universities have helped bring international attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people and their struggle for freedom. These events also reinforce Pakistan's commitment to backing the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.