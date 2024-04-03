Pakistani Designer on Women's Requests to Mimic Deepika, Alia's Looks: Insight and Humor

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's leading ladies, have not only captured the hearts of millions with their performances but also set significant fashion trends that cross borders into Pakistan. In a candid interview on 'Hasna Mana Hai' with Tabish Hashmi, renowned Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari shared an intriguing facet of his clientele's requests – their desire to replicate the styles of Deepika and Alia. This revelation offers a glimpse into the widespread influence of Bollywood fashion and the challenges it presents to both designers and fans aspiring to their icons' looks.

Fashion Beyond Borders

During the interview, Ansari humorously shared the high hopes and specific requests he receives from his clients, emphasizing the challenge of transforming their dreams into reality without the necessary prerequisites such as body structure, lifestyle, or the right audience. Ansari's light-hearted jest about being able to transform clients into Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, instead, underscores the often unrealistic expectations set by celebrity fashion icons. This exchange not only highlights the cultural impact of Bollywood stars but also the practical limitations faced by fans and designers alike in emulating these glamorous looks.

International Fashion Icons

