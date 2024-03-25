Pakistani Commerce Delegation in Kabul: Aiming to Strengthen Trade, Tackle Transit Hurdles

In a significant development aimed at bolstering economic ties and resolving transit disputes, a high-profile Pakistani delegation led by Federal Secretary of Commerce Muhammad Khurram Agha arrived in Kabul. Invited by Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the visit marks a concerted effort to address longstanding trade and transit challenges between the two neighboring countries.

Advertisment

Unpacking Trade Tensions

During their two-day visit, the Pakistani delegation is slated to engage in comprehensive discussions with Afghan officials, focusing on removing bottlenecks that have hampered bilateral trade. Key issues include freeing containers stranded at Karachi port, addressing operational challenges at Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings, and easing passport and visa restrictions for traders. These measures are critical in light of the economic losses incurred by traders due to periodic port closures by Pakistan, ostensibly for political reasons.

Dialogue Amidst Disruptions

Advertisment

The importance of these talks is underscored by the recent downturn in trade volumes, exacerbated by security concerns and political disputes. Last year, trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan witnessed a significant reduction, prompting calls for a pragmatic approach to rejuvenate commercial exchanges. The Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce has expressed cautious optimism, emphasizing the need for actionable outcomes from these discussions, against a backdrop of promises that have previously remained unfulfilled.

Economic Implications and Future Prospects

With Afghanistan's exports to Pakistan amounting to $926 million in the last fiscal year, down from $1.2 billion the previous year, the stakes for revitalizing trade relations are high. The visit of the Pakistani delegation to Kabul could serve as a catalyst for addressing these economic challenges. It represents a step towards mending bilateral ties, with potential implications for regional stability and prosperity. The talks are a testament to the shared understanding that robust trade and cordial relations are mutually beneficial, offering a beacon of hope for overcoming the hurdles that have strained Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.