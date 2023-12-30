en English
Brunei

Pakistani Army Major’s Arrival in Brunei Symbolizes Strong Bilateral Relations

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:11 am EST
Pakistani Army Major's Arrival in Brunei Symbolizes Strong Bilateral Relations

Embodying the enduring diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Brunei, Major Syed Hassan Ali of the Pakistani Army, recently set foot on Brunei soil. His purpose? To participate in the prestigious 14th Royal Brunei Armed Forces Command and Staff Course at the Defence Academy RBAF for the year 2024.

Arrival and Reception

Upon landing at the Brunei International Airport, Major Hassan was greeted with warmth and respect. His greeter was none other than the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam, Major General (Rtd) Farhat Abbas Sani. Major Sani extended his best wishes for success to Major Hassan and his family during the course. Also in attendance to welcome Major Hassan was Major Abdul Hazim bin Haji Abdul Rahman from the Defence Academy RBAF.

A Symbolic Visit

The timing of Major Hassan’s visit is significant, coinciding with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Brunei. This visit is not only a reflection of the enduring ties between the two nations but also an emblem of their shared commitment to military collaboration and professional development.

Coverage by the Borneo Bulletin

This event was reported by the Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei, recognized for its comprehensive coverage of local and foreign affairs and business news within the region. Its reporting of Major Hassan’s visit further underscores the importance of this event in the context of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Brunei.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

