Pakistan Urges for Effective Track and Trace System to Curb Cigarette Smuggling

In a recent economic coordination committee meeting, Pakistani officials underscored the urgent need to efficiently deploy a track and trace system in a bid to clampdown on the rampant smuggling of foreign cigarettes and integrate the informal tobacco sector into the tax framework. The meeting brought to light the issue of negligible tax collection from the formal tobacco sector, a predicament largely attributed to widespread smuggling, which circumvents the existing tax regime.

A Call for Rigorous Enforcement

The regional head of the British American Tobacco (BAT) Group, Mona Iskandarani, voiced her concerns about the dire need for the proper execution of the track and trace system to curtail the sale of smuggled and illicit cigarettes. Iskandarani emphasized that the key to the system’s success lies in a comprehensive application and unwavering enforcement.

Challenges in the Formal Tobacco Sector

Despite sporadic interventions by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the formal cigarette industry continues to advocate for more relentless measures throughout the supply chain to tackle the illicit trade. The disappointing fact remains that only two cigarette manufacturers have adopted the track and trace system, a full 15 months past the announced deadline.

Rising Tide of Illicit Trade

Since the introduction of the track and trace system in July 2022, the illicit sector’s market share has seen a significant surge. The illicit sector’s stake in the tobacco industry has skyrocketed from 37% in the financial year 2021-22 to an alarming 63% by the end of 2023-24. This increase is anticipated to result in a substantial revenue loss of PKR 310 billion for the government in FY24. The illicit manufacturers have managed to sidestep regulations by using counterfeit tax stamps and omitting required health warnings. This issue is notably prevalent in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where a considerable amount of non-duty-paid cigarettes are produced.

Industry stakeholders maintain that the immediate and widespread application of the track and trace system, coupled with stringent enforcement, is indispensable for safeguarding the tobacco industry’s integrity and ensuring the security of government revenues.